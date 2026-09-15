These *just* miss the mark.
The Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Emmys
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While the Emmy's red carpet has some of the best outfits of the awards show season, there are also a few that aren't quite up to par. They aren't all truly horrible, but whether they're not super creative, they could fit better, or the color's off, here are some outfits that just miss the mark.
Here are the Worst Dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet for 2026.
Bill Posley
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Between the shoes, the silhouette, this Shrinking star isn't quite as well dressed as he could be. At least the kilt and the purple tips are matching!
Joanna Calo
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Joanna Calo's dress is a gorgeous shade of blue but instead of a bubble silhouette, an A-frame dress would look a little better. Major points for an unexpected look though!
Shailene Woodley
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
I love Shailene Woodley with my whole heart, but between the multiple fabrics, the multiple colors, and the hair, this look just has a little too much going on. If it was more cohesive or had a different shape, I think it would be a lot stronger.
Kelsey Boyd
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
I love the fantastical details of this look — especially the crown — but I wish the the fit was a little more structured. However, it's definitely giving Lord of the Rings.
Cynthia Nixon
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Okay I must just be a silhouette gal because that's my gripe with this look from Cynthia Nixon too. At the very least, I'd love to see a belt. But the texture and the detailing are definitely a win for me!
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