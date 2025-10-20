Here's when you can watch new episodes.
Jacob Elordi Just Teased "Incredible" 'Euphoria' Season 3
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
HBO just gave us the biggest Euphoria season 3 update yet, announcing that the new episodes would feature 18 new cast members. But that wasn't the only update for the new series because at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18, Jacob Elordi (Nate) finally gave us an update on the show.
Here's what Jacob Elordi had to say about Euphoria season 3 at the Academy Museum Gala. Check it out before the new season drops on HBO Max in 2026!
Is season 3 of Euphoria coming?
@varietymagazine Jacob Elordi calls working on “Euphoria” Season 3 an “incredibly liberating” experience: “I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.” Elordi’s comments at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night come just days after HBO announced 18 new cast members joining the highly-anticipated third season of “Euphoria,” including Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Deadwyler. The series returns in spring 2026 with eight new episodes. #jacobelordi #euphoria #hbo #samlevinson #redcarpet ♬ original sound - Variety
Yes, Euphoria season 3 is on its way, and Jacob Elordi promises fans are in for a treat. "It was incredible, man, it was incredibly liberating," the Frankenstein actor told Variety. "I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before and Sam [Levinson] has constructed something that's incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it."
The show also announced that Hans Zimmer would be joining the team for the third season and I cannot wait to hear what he comes up with.
But it sounds like even Jacob himself doesn't know too much about the full story. “Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he said. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”
When will Euphoria season 3 be released?
Eddy Chen / HBO
Euphoria season 3 is coming to HBO Max in the spring of 2026.
How many episodes will be in Euphoria season 3?
Eddy Chen / HBO
It looks like Euphoria season 3 will consist of 8 episodes, but stay tuned for the official release schedule and titles.
Is Zendaya leaving Euphoria?
HBO
No, you don't have to worry — Zendaya will be in Euphoria season 3 as Rue! Here's the full Euphoria season 3 cast (buckle up, it's lengthy):
- Zendaya
- Hunter Schafer
- Sydney Sweeney
- Jacob Elordi
- Alexa Demie
- Maude Apatow
- Martha Kelly
- Toby Wallace
- Chloe Cherry
- Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
- Dominic Fike
- Natasha Lyonne
- Eli Roth
- Trisha Paytas
- Sam Trammell
- Danielle Deadwyler
- Bella Podaras
- Bill Bodner
- Cailyn Rice
- Colleen Camp
- Gideon Adlon
- Hemky Madera
- Homer Gere
- Jack Topalian
- Jessica Blair Herman
- Kwame Patterson
- Madison Thompson
- Matthew Willig
- Rebecca Pidgeon
Is Trisha Paytas in Euphoria season 3?
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust
Yes, you read that right — Trisha Paytas is one of the new Euphoria season 3 cast members! I can't wait to see how she brings her signature chaos to the iconic show. Will she provide some humor, or will we see a new, serious side of her? Stay tuned.
Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for even more pop culture news and deep dives on all your favorite TV shows.