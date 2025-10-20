Jacob Elordi Just Teased "Incredible" 'Euphoria' Season 3

HBO just gave us the biggest Euphoria season 3 update yet, announcing that the new episodes would feature 18 new cast members. But that wasn't the only update for the new series because at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18, Jacob Elordi (Nate) finally gave us an update on the show.

Is season 3 of Euphoria coming?

Yes, Euphoria season 3 is on its way, and Jacob Elordi promises fans are in for a treat. "It was incredible, man, it was incredibly liberating," the Frankenstein actor told Variety. "I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before and Sam [Levinson] has constructed something that's incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it."

The show also announced that Hans Zimmer would be joining the team for the third season and I cannot wait to hear what he comes up with.

But it sounds like even Jacob himself doesn't know too much about the full story. “Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he said. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”