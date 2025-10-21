October is packed with fresh content on HBO Max, with everything from spooky prequels to buzz-worthy dramas — plus a few movies everyone will be talking about! Here’s a look at some of the shows and films dropping this month that you’ll want to keep on your radar.

Scroll to see all the shows (& movies) we can't wait to watch on HBO Max this October!

HBO Max Task — All episodes on HBO Max now. We're most of the way through this season of Task, but we're still really excited about the last episodes coming in October! Will Tom find the leaks in his team? Will Robbie make it out of this situation alive? What happens to Maeve next? Who is gonna protect little baby Sam?!

HBO Max Bring Her Back — Streaming on HBO Max now. Dark and emotional- Bring Her Back follows a family torn apart after a loved one vanishes. Years later, her sudden return raises more questions than answers. Is she really who she says she is? The show digs into themes of trust, grief, and the unsettling reality of secrets kept too long. Definitely a must see if you're into some good suspense.

HBO Max The Substance — Streaming on HBO Max now. This film has already been building a reputation at festivals. The Substance is a psychological thriller that takes on themes of identity, obsession, and power. Without giving too much away, it’s the type of movie that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

HBO Max The Chair Company — Airing on HBO Max now. This new series blends workplace drama with a quirky edge. Set inside a furniture design business, The Chair Company explores the politics, ambitions, and rivalries of people who build more than just seating. It’s got that mix of dry humor and character-driven storytelling that feels both sharp and entertaining.

HBO Max IT: Welcome to Derry — October 26,2025 Just in time for Halloween, this series takes us back to the creepy town of Derry, expanding the world of Stephen King’s It. Set decades before the events of the movies, it dives into the origins of Pennywise and the unsettling history of the town. Fans of the franchise can expect the same eerie vibes, but with new storylines that fill in the blanks we’ve always wondered about.

HBO Max Sorry, Baby — October 30, 2025 This offbeat comedy-drama is all about relationships gone sideways. Following a messy breakup, the main character attempts to start fresh but finds herself tangled in awkward meetings, new flings, and plenty of hilarious missteps. It’s heartfelt, sharp, and doesn’t shy away from the chaos of modern dating.

With this mix of horror, drama, comedy, and thrillers, Max is making sure October has something for everyone.

This post has been updated.