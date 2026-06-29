"Don't Attack People": Eva Noblezada Responds to Fan Reactions & Controversial 'Hadestown' Ending

Hadestown officially opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019, immediately capturing audiences' attention with its soulful music, hopeful love story, and absolutely devastating ending. ICYMI, the musical is based on the Greek myth that follows Orpheus, who must rescue his love Eurydice from the Underworld. There's just one catch: they have to walk single file, and if he turns around, she stays below. And, well, — SPOILER!! — he does end up turning around.

Almost every time I've seen the show, the entire audience has gasped, and you'd be able to hear a pin drop. No matter how many times you're taken on the journey, it still totally grips you.

Eva Noblezada originated the role of Eurydice on Broadway (a role that's also been played by Maia Reffico) opposite Reeve Carney as Orpheus, and at the Tribeca premiere of the Hadestown: The Musical professional recording, she let me know what she really thinks about the sassy fan reactions to the ending.

Here's what Eva Noblezada told Brit + Co about that controversial Hadestown ending.

'Hadestown' actually points to larger life truths. "Orpheus didn't write the show! The show and the story was written thousands of years ago," she says, before joking, "maybe you should rewatch and maybe you should pay attention." "The whole point of it is that it's an infinity loop just like life is," Noblezada adds. "Life might have an ending and a beginning, but they can't exist without the other. So you know what I mean? So that's the whole point. Like people go, 'Oh, they don't end up together.' I'm like, but they do. They fall in love with each other in every lifetime they have, even though it's a tragic song, and we do say that in the beginning of the show. It's a sad song," she says, quoting the opening number of the show.

And Eva Noblezada loves all the conversation — as long as it's respectful. Rob Tarleton/Brit + Co Now the Hadestown ending has started many of conversations (like whether Orpheus turning around proves he loves Eurydice or proves he doesn't), but Eva has one more message for anyone who loves theatre, and art in general: "I would say that it's good to have discussions about art as long as we keep it friendly and respectful, and I don't know, like don't attack people and things when you're talking sh—t about them. I don't know. Let's go back to manners!"

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