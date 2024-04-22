How To Have The Best Weekend In NYC, According To A Local
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
We're thrilled to kick off our new Jetset Journeys series, where we turn the best U.S. cities to explore this year into our own personal playgrounds.
You’ve got 48 hours in New York — you don’t wanna do the typical tourist trap amusements, but you also don’t wanna skip out on some absolute Big Apple classics. With some much to consider, it can feel hard to know where to start. Lucky for you, I’ve got your back. As someone who’s lived here for years — and is very picky about how she spends her precious time, might I add — I’ve got the best tips for how to stay, eat, and experience NYC like a local.
Where To Stay
Photo: William Vale
My number one recommendation when staying in New York? The William Vale in Williamsburg. Not only are the views captivating, but this luxury experience is right in the heart of one of the coolest neighborhoods in all five boroughs.
Photo: Westlight,
You may wonder, “If you live in the city, why should we listen to you about what hotel to stay in?” As a frequent patron of the exquisite rooftop bar — Westlight, if you’re already wondering — I got to know the hotel well over the years. My husband and I fell in love with the vibe so much that we decided to stay their for our wedding weekend with all our family and friends.
Photo: Haley Sprankle
You’ve got plenty of room options, depending on your needs. You can choose from regular rooms, suites, and a garden suite — all with the option to upgrade to a room with a view of the city, AKA a “Gotham” room. Having stayed in both a suite and a regular room (had to make a return visit for my one year anniversary 😘), I can safely say that they’re both amazing options…just definitely opt for the city views, if possible. It really is breathtaking to wake up to the Empire State Building, whether you’re a local or just visiting.
What To Eat And Do: Day 1
Photo: Talea
You’ve just checked into your hotel at around 3:00pm, and you’re looking for a little snack and a quick drink. If you’re not already itching to check out Westlight at the hotel, make your way over to Brooklyn Brewery for a classic beer and (potentially) a tour of the facilities! The atmosphere is really chill, and it’s neat to see where (and how) the magic happens. If you’re looking to go even more local — and walk a little further — I would recommend checking out Talea as well! It’s owned and operated by women (yay!), and the Al Denté Pilsner is a perfectly crisp afternoon drink!
Photo: Misi
Once you’ve had your fill of laid-back libations and freshened up for the latter half of your first evening, I’d go ahead and get to the main attraction: dinner. One thing about me? I’m always craving Italian, and Williamsburg is one of the best places to get it. If you’re able to snag a reservation (they release on Resy seven days in advance), I would swing over to Misi. You may have heard of Lilia, their sister restaurant, on TV before, but Misi is often much-preferred among locals. While you can’t go wrong ordering, I’d definitely grab some whipped ricotta crostini, spinach and mascarpone filled tortelli, and the sheep’s milk ricotta-filled gnocchi.
I know it’s only day one, and there are plenty of decadent dessert options at Misi…but I would opt for a gelato elsewhere. Gelateria Gentile is some of the best gelato you can find in the city, and it’s perfect for a little sweet treat to sum up your first day in New York. I love the mandorla and my husband loves the crema antica, but you can’t go wrong with any flavor.
What To Eat And Do: Day 2
Photo: Black Seed
You can’t come to New York without grabbing a bagel, and Black Seed has some of the best. I’d grab a toasted sesame bagel with the lox and dill cream cheese, an iced coffee, and be on my way! While you can always take a car, hopping on the subway is honestly a breeze from Williamsburg. Make your way over to the Bedford Ave L train station, hop on a Manhattan-bound train, and you’ll be there in no time! Take this train all the way to 8th Ave (just five stops).
Photo: Artists & Fleas
Once you’re off the train, make your way to Chelsea Market. If you’re wondering why a local would go to a touristy place like Chelsea Market, hear me out: Los Tacos Numero Uno. The line is long, but when I say these tacos are worth the wait…I really mean it. Plus, there’s plenty of shopping at awesome spots like Artists & Fleas to occupy your time until you’re ready to actually eat those tacos for lunch.
Photo: Timothy Schenck for High Line
After snacking and snaking your way through the market, I like to take a stroll through the High Line park. The gardens are lovely in the warmer months, and it’s a nice way to get some fresh(ish) air above all the city traffic as you make your way uptown. The park ends right at Hudson Yards, so if you didn’t get your shopping fill before — or you’re craving a little tapas from Mercado Little Spain food hall — you can check that out, too!
Photo: Haley Sprankle
This evening, I’d make time to see a Broadway show, so timing is gonna be important. You could honestly see anything and have a good time — the beauty of live theatre! — but I would recommend checking out Hadestown if you can. The storytelling and music is incredibly inventive, and it’s moved me every single time I’ve seen it. On a Saturday night, that show will start at 8:00pm, so you’ll wanna grab an earlier dinner at around 5:30pm beforehand.
Photo: Carmine’s
There are plenty of restaurants in the Theatre District, but not all are created equal. Don’t get me wrong, Carmine’s and Tony’s Di Napoli are yummy and reliable, but you just had Italian last night! Let’s get a little classic New York Chinese food. Head over to Dim Sum Palace and order dumplings and shumai to your heart’s content! I’d certainly pair this with a lychee martini, but to each their own!
Photo: Glass House Tavern
Dinner and the show are done, but I just know you’ll have plenty to talk about. Grab a post-show drink over at Glass House Tavern — you might even see a Broadway star or two there! I may or may not have seen Glee’s very own Alex Newell singing at the bar with their friends a couple years ago…
What To Eat And Do: Day 3
Photo: Haley Sprankle
I totally love a savory breakfast moment, but pastries are an absolute must on vacation. Get up early and take a car (or the L to the G train) to Radio Bakery. The pastries here are everything you’ve ever wanted — maple and sausage croissants wrapped up so you get the perfect bit every time, earl grey morning buns that are just the right amount of sweet, and the ever-elusive vanilla custard croissant that’s not always there, but is always delicious. Need I say more? Once you’ve enjoyed your pastries and a little coffee, make your way back to the G train and ride it all the way to the Bergen St stop.
Photo: Arthur Brognoli
Yesterday was wonderfully Manhattan-filled, but I’d opt for another Brooklyn moment in Carroll Gardens. If I could own an apartment anywhere in the city, it would be in Carroll Gardens. It’s a quaint area with great food, great bars, and great people. I’d grab an iced coffee at D’Amico (it’s seriously some of the best coffee in NY) and walk around the neighborhood to make stops in local antique shops like Yesterday’s News. Then, because I’m always thinking about what I’m gonna eat next, I’d go on over to Frankie’s 457. The sweet potato ravioli in parmesan broth and cavetelli with hot sausage in browned sage butter are must-haves in my house. Wrap up your meal with their delicious tiramisu, and you won’t be sorry!
Photo: Megan (Markham) Bucknall
Given that this is likely Sunday, and you’re headed out this evening, I’d grab a car and make my way back to the hotel. If you feel like you need one last little snack for the road, snag a slice from Fini Pizza (definitely the white slice) or Joe’s Pizza (classic cheese). And voila! You’ve had a pretty perfect 48 hours in the greatest city in the world! Cheers!
Main image: Shutterstock
