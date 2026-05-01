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Maia Reffico's 'The Last Sunrise' is the Ultimate Steamy European Summer Romance
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I don't know about y'all, but I'm always dreaming of a European summer romance, and The Last Sunrise is not helping my delusion. The new movie is coming to Prime Video soon and thanks to a new preview from the streamer, we also have a first look. I can already tell this is exactly the kind of movie I need in my life this year, and it's definitely our list of most-anticipated summer movies.
Here's everything we know about The Last Sunrise, coming to Prime Video soon.
What is The Last Sunrise about?
The Last Sunrise, based on the book by Anna Todd, follows 22-year-old Ry (Maia Reficco), who joins her mother (Eva Longoria) in Majorca for her new job. She has her heart set on a true summer adventure, but her own health problems (and her mom's overprotectiveness) are definitely getting in the way.
But when she meets Julián (Fernando Lindez), her summer, and her life life, changes forever.
We have a first look at the movie, which features stunning beaches, funny mother-daughter exchanges, and some pretty steamy moments.
Who's in The Last Sunrise cast?
Prime Video
The Last Sunrise stars Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Hadestown), Eva Longoria (The Young and the Restless, Only Murders in the Building), Fernando Lindez, Andrés Velencoso (Elite), and Chloé Sweetlove.
Where can I watch The Last Sunrise?
Prime Video
The movie will be coming to Prime Video soon, and I think this could be a perfect late-summer release. Maybe August? Either way, stay tuned for more official news.
Follow Brit + Co on Facebook and TikTok for the latest news on all the upcoming movies you can't miss — like The Last Sunrise! And while we're at it, don't forget to check out 6 Summer Romance Shows To Watch While You Wait For The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie.