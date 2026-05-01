Maia Reffico's 'The Last Sunrise' is the Ultimate Steamy European Summer Romance

I don't know about y'all, but I'm always dreaming of a European summer romance, and The Last Sunrise is not helping my delusion. The new movie is coming to Prime Video soon and thanks to a new preview from the streamer, we also have a first look. I can already tell this is exactly the kind of movie I need in my life this year, and it's definitely our list of most-anticipated summer movies.

What is The Last Sunrise about?

The Last Sunrise, based on the book by Anna Todd, follows 22-year-old Ry (Maia Reficco), who joins her mother (Eva Longoria) in Majorca for her new job. She has her heart set on a true summer adventure, but her own health problems (and her mom's overprotectiveness) are definitely getting in the way.

But when she meets Julián (Fernando Lindez), her summer, and her life life, changes forever.

We have a first look at the movie, which features stunning beaches, funny mother-daughter exchanges, and some pretty steamy moments.