Missing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Meet the Cast of Prime Video's New Summer Romance 'Every Year After'

Every Year After is almost here and it's going to be the show of the summer. The series, based on Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, has everything The Summer I Turned Pretty superfans love: romance (duh), a coastal lake town in the summer, and more than a few surprises.

I don't want to spoil too many for you though — you'll have to tune in when the show premieres on June 10, 2026. So for now, let's break down all the characters and the stars playing them.

Meet the Every Year After cast, and tune in when the show premieres on June 10, 2026.

1. Sadie Soverall as Percy Prime Video In Every Year After, Sadie Soverall (who you'll recognize from Saltburn) takes the lead as Percy. At the beginning of the story, we see Percy return to Barry's Bay a decade after she made the biggest mistake of her life.

2. Matt Cornett as Sam Florek Prime Video High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Matt Cornett plays Sam Florek, Percy's best friend and first love.

3. ​Michael Bradway as Charlie Prime Video Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire) stars as Charlie in the Every Year After cast. Charlie is Sam's older brother and one of Percy's family friends.

4. Aurora Perrineau as Chantal Prime Video We'll also see Kaos star Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, one of Percy's best friends.

5. Joseph Chiu as Jordie Prime Video Joseph Chiu (who you saw in Fear Street: Prom Queen) stars as Jordie.

6. ​Abigail Cowen as Delilah Prime Video Fate: The Winx Saga actress Abigail Cowen stars as Delilah, another one of Percy's friends.

7. Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek Prime Video We'll also see Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek, Sam and Charlie's mother.

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