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There's a new summer romance in town.

Missing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Meet the Cast of Prime Video's New Summer Romance 'Every Year After'

every year after
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 31, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Every Year After is almost here and it's going to be the show of the summer. The series, based on Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, has everything The Summer I Turned Pretty superfans love: romance (duh), a coastal lake town in the summer, and more than a few surprises.

I don't want to spoil too many for you though — you'll have to tune in when the show premieres on June 10, 2026. So for now, let's break down all the characters and the stars playing them.

Meet the Every Year After cast, and tune in when the show premieres on June 10, 2026.

1. Sadie Soverall as Percy

Sadie Soverall as Percy

Prime Video

In Every Year After, Sadie Soverall (who you'll recognize from Saltburn) takes the lead as Percy. At the beginning of the story, we see Percy return to Barry's Bay a decade after she made the biggest mistake of her life.

2. Matt Cornett as Sam Florek

Matt Cornett plays Sam Florek

Prime Video

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Matt Cornett plays Sam Florek, Percy's best friend and first love.

3. ​Michael Bradway as Charlie

michael bradway charlie

Prime Video

Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire) stars as Charlie in the Every Year After cast. Charlie is Sam's older brother and one of Percy's family friends.

4. Aurora Perrineau as Chantal

Aurora Perrineau as Chantal

Prime Video

We'll also see Kaos star Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, one of Percy's best friends.

5. Joseph Chiu as Jordie

Joseph Chiu as Jordie

Prime Video

Joseph Chiu (who you saw in Fear Street: Prom Queen) stars as Jordie.

6. ​Abigail Cowen as Delilah

Abigail Cowen as Delilah

Prime Video

Fate: The Winx Saga actress Abigail Cowen stars as Delilah, another one of Percy's friends.

7. Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek

Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek

Prime Video

We'll also see Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek, Sam and Charlie's mother.

Are you excited for Every Year After? Make sure you follow our updates on Facebook.

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