Trader Joe’s Pastel Tote Craze Returns: Everything We Know About The Mid-March Drop

The canvas tote bags that sparked widespread shopper frenzy and prompted thousands of TikToks last spring are officially returning this season. If you missed out on Trader Joe’s last pastel tote bag drop, now's the time to mark your calendar. We have an official update on the grocer’s next lineup of bags that are all so perfect for springtime.

From a new colorway to the return of the fan-favorite Mini Canvas Tote Bags, here's a breakdown covering what just might be one of the most anticipated Trader Joe’s drops of 2026.

The Large Canvas Tote Bag arrives in lavender @traderjoesobsessed Headlining Trader Joe’s latest collection of tote bags is an all-new Large Canvas Tote Bag that’ll be available in lavender. Leaked images of the bag itself show a pink Trader Joe’s logo paired with lavender handles. Unlike the popular Mini Canvas Tote Bags, this iteration is ideal for much bigger grocery hauls, beach days, and weekend trips.

Pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags return to Trader Joe's Trader Joe's For many Trader Joe’s superfans, it’s all about the Mini. The pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags will also make their return to stores this month. Last seen in spring 2025, the iconic bags are expected to arrive in four lovely spring hues: pink, purple, blue, and green.



When will the new tote bags hit stores? Reddit Trader Joe’s hasn’t confirmed a release date for the lavender tote, but they did share that the pastel Mini Canvas Tote Bags will hit shelves in mid-March. “We plan to offer pastel mini canvas totes in your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store in mid-March,” a Trader Joe’s representative told the Reno Gazette-Journal . “There will not be a specific day the totes will arrive in all Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.” In the absence of an official release date, Trader Joe’s superfans like @traderjoesobsessed on social media speculate the large lavender canvas tote will be available starting March 26. Rumors about the large lavender tote and pastel minis follow fan-fueled speculation that Trader Joe’s would release pastel Micro Tote Bags, an even smaller version of the Mini Canvas Tote Bags. Trader Joe’s has not provided an update on the ‘micro’ collection.

How much do the tote bags cost? Reddit In the past, the Mini Canvas Tote Bags have sold for $2.99 each while the larger version retailed for $3.99. Trader Joe’s also placed buying limits on previous tote bag drops, often limiting one or two totes per customer.

Trader Joe's Shoppers are already gearing up for the new tote bags. Many Trader Joe’s fans took to Instagram to share their excitement: “I love love love lavender and can't wait,” one person commented. “So pretty for the spring [and] summer,” another user wrote. “I need to wake up extra early for this,” someone else said. We expect the latest Trader Joe’s tote bag lineup to be equally sought-after as previous drops, so you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for them beginning in mid-March if you’re interested in adding to your collection. Be ready to add one to your cart as soon as you see them this month!

