Check out the newest footage from Every Year After, on Prime Video summer 2026!

The new look at Prime Video's YA lineup features a first glimpse at The Love Hypothesis, The Devil's Mouth, and Clashing Through the Snow — all of which I'm over the moon for. But in the video, we also get a sneak peek of Percy in what I can assume is her arrival at Barry's Bay.

Prime Video Every Summer After is coming to Prime Video on June 10, 2026. The cast includes Sadie Soverall as Percy, Matt Cornett as Sam, Michael Bradway as Charlie, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie.

Can't get enough of all things Carley Fortune, beachy summer romance, and Every Year After? Carley Fortune's This Summer Will Be Different is Officially Coming to Netflix!