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The beachy summer romance you've been waiting for.

Check Out This Brand New Look at 'Every Year After' Before It Comes to Prime Video

sadie soverall as percy in every year after
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 30, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I just finished reading Carley Fortune's Our Perfect Storm, and if I wasn't already excited for Every Year After (based on Fortune's Every Summer After)...yeah I am now. The new show follows Percy (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to Barry's Bay a decade after making a massive mistake. We'll also see Matt Cornett as Sam Florek and Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, and even though this show isn't copy-paste The Summer I Turned Pretty, there is one moment in the new footage that felt like the perfect wink to Jenny Han's hit show.

Check out the newest footage from Every Year After, on Prime Video summer 2026!

The new look at Prime Video's YA lineup features a first glimpse at The Love Hypothesis, The Devil's Mouth, and Clashing Through the Snow — all of which I'm over the moon for. But in the video, we also get a sneak peek of Percy in what I can assume is her arrival at Barry's Bay.

@britandco @Prime Video just dropped a massive look at their upcoming tv shows…and the first footage from @Every Year After has me EMOTIONAL. #everyyearafter #everysummerafter #tsitp #thesummeriturnedpretty #fyp ♬ Scott Street (Slowed Down) - Phoebe Bridgers

She leans out the window as she takes in the town, the breeze rustling her hair, and I can't help but remember the feeling I got when Belly leans out the window upon her return to Cousins in TSITP season 3. Even if this isn't technically an Easter egg to the beloved show, it's a super sweet connection that will make all romance show fans smile.

sam and percy in every year after

Prime Video

Every Summer After is coming to Prime Video on June 10, 2026. The cast includes Sadie Soverall as Percy, Matt Cornett as Sam, Michael Bradway as Charlie, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie.

Can't get enough of all things Carley Fortune, beachy summer romance, and Every Year After? Carley Fortune's This Summer Will Be Different is Officially Coming to Netflix!

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