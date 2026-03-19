Missing 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Carley Fortune's 'This Summer Will Be Different' is Coming to Netflix!

Netflix is adapting Carley Fortune's #1 New York Times Bestseller This Summer Will Be Different into a brand new show — and we have all the info you need. The series (which is filming on Prince Edward Island and Toronto, BTW) is perfect for anyone who's already missing the summer romance of The Summer I Turned Pretty, or the gorgeous scenery of Anne of Green Gables.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early twenties," Carley Fortune said in a press release. "That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us—are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

Here's everything you need to know about This Summer Will Be Different, coming to Netflix soon.

What is This Summer Will Be Different about? The story follows 20-something Lucy as she starts to fall for her BFF Bridget's brother Felix during summer vacations in Prince Edward Island. Of course...she doesn't realize he's her best friend's little brother. But when Bridget leaves Toronto approximately a week before she's supposed to get married, Lucy finds herself on PEI — and drawn to Felix all over again. “When Carley first entrusted us with her captivating book, we knew we had to find the right team to deliver to her passionate fanbase," directors Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury said in the press release. "Developing this project with Dane, Linsey and Sphere has been a dream and we couldn’t have found better partners to bring this love letter to both Toronto and Prince Edward Island to the screen.”

While we don't have the 'Every Summer After' cast yet, we do know who's involved behind the camera. We're still waiting to hear who will be leading the cast as Lucy, Felix, and Bridget, but we do know that Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart will helm the series as creators & showrunners, and that Dane Clark, Linsey Stewart, Carley Fortune, Jennifer Kawaja, and Elise Cousineau will executive produce.

Are you as excited for This Summer Will Be Different as we are? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook! And while you wait for This Summer Will Be Different, Meet The Every Year After Cast.