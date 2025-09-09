Clogs are officially having a major moment this fall, and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited about it. As much as we are boots lovers, clogs are always equal parts cozy and practical – the kind of shoes you can slip on with ease for just about any casual occasion.

These comfy fall clogs are here to elevate your wardrobe. Shop our 8 faves below!

SeaVees SeaVees Tahoe Trekker Complete with a back strap for added security and plenty of tread to ensure every one of your steps is confident, these luxe-looking clogs are bound to go everywhere with you this fall. We adore the cozy chocolate brown colorway, too.

Quince Quince Water Repellent Suede Clog Mule Crafted with water-repellent suede, these clogs from Quince will last you fall after fall after fall and still look good as new.

Veronica Beard Veronica Beard Fern Embellished Clog

If you're a charms kind of person, these embellished clogs are perfect for you! They'll definitely add some spice to your fall 'fits.

Reef Reef Vista Skye Clog These clogs will literally amp up your look, thanks to the platform soles. They also come in a handful of other neutral colors to suit your personal style.

Blundstone Blundstone #2422 Clog These clogs were made to last. If you tend to reach for no-frills footwear and want to invest in a style you can wear year-round, this is the pair to snag now.

Rothy's Rothy's The Buckle Clog Topped off with a tiny buckle, these Rothy's clogs are equal parts cozy and sophisticated. We love that the gold accent adds just the right amount of bling without being too overwhelming.

SeaVees SeaVees Bodega Clog These waterproof clogs are another great all-weather buy, and they're sure to get tons of use throughout not just fall, but winter and spring, too! They have a cushy footbed that keeps your on-foot journeys comfortable, plus a good amount of tread to tackle varied terrain.

Dr. Martens Dr. Martens Zebzag Suede Platform Mule If you're shopping for a real pop of color when it comes to shoes, look no further than this pair from Dr. Martens. Talk about eye-catching!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.