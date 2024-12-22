6 Stylish Shoe Trends For 2025 That Everyone Needs In Their Closet
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Since I just harped on all the dreary, outdated shoe trends for 2025, it's only fair I give you all the options you should wear in the new year! I also heard you when you said to let people wear what they want... Since I try to be a girl's girl, I want to give you as many exciting shoe trends that'll align with your personal style as well.
Instead of solely relying on my own wits this time, I reached out to Stitch Fix stylish Jessica Sockel; fashion expert and principal of The Curio, Maggie Gillette Sowislo; personal stylist Sarah Brandt of Shop the City; and Rusty Hall, CEO of Mephisto USA. Here's what stylists and fashion experts have to say about all the best shoe trends for 2025!
Scroll for all the 2025 shoe trends your feet — and outfits — will love!
Steve Madden
1. 'Mocha Mousse' Kitten Heel Boots
Don't fight it — this style is back and better than ever. "We have all seen that Pantone has named 'Mocha Mousse' [color of the year], cementing that brown has surpassed black as the go-to neutral," Brandt muses. As for why she believes kitten heels boots will be a popular style in 2025, she believes it's a "super wearable" choice "for the colder weather months."
Check 'em out:Steve Madden Stasia Taupe Suade Kitten Heel Boots
Thursday Boots
2. Elevated loafers and flats on par with 'Quiet Luxury'
Did you really think we were done with quiet luxury? This is a trend that "focuses on classic design and high quality materials," according to Hall. After the success of, well, Succession, people aren't ready to let this trend go — and I don't blame them! Hall says, "We’re seeing a movement away from runway and status brands of the past several years, and instead, consumers have been drawn toward the echo of vintage style."
Hall also feels like people are looking to add comfort instead of "overabundance" to their wardrobes. He explained that after the pandemic, "comfort has prevailed as a predominant factor in shopping for footwear." You'll want to steer clear of gaudy designs with this shoe trend, instead reaching for "shoes with premium construction and materials" that don't have "noisy logos."
If you want a little bit of height, Sockel says "chunky loafers became a go-to for achieving the 'Prep School' aesthetic." She also saw that "ballet flats were a top request, with 38% of shoppers seeking ways to style them."
Check 'em out:Thursday Boots Penny Loafers
Dolce Vita
3. Low profile sneakers
This year saw the rise of the 'errand' or everyday sneaker. Hall says, "In contrast to the chunky sneaker silhouette, low-profile sneakers have been trending in 2024, and expect to see that trend continue in 2025."He adds that they're "defined by the upper confirming closely to the foot and lack of support around the ankle" making them "exceptionally versatile".
Both he and Brandt agree that the "iconic Adidas Sambas" are the driving force behind this with the latter adding, "But as they can be hard to come by, I’m seeing some alternate sneakers take the stage — particularly the Adidas SL72, and Onitsuka Tigers, especially the Mexico 66s."
If you need inspo for how to style them! Hall has a couple of tips because "the timeless low-profile look isn't going anywhere." He feels pairing them with "bell bottoms or flare-legged jeans" because they "create a long, clean line."
Check 'em out:Dolce Vita Notice Stitch Sneakers
Dolce Vita
4. Colorful shoes
The world already feels like a mess sometimes — why not be bold and have fun with your outfits?! While you continue leaning into the red and burgundy shades that continued to trend this year, Hall feels that "turquoise, fuchsia, and yellow tones will brighten up this spring from the past couple of seasons of neutrals."
Another outfit tip he has is to "opt for white and soft ecru shades in the rest of the outfit" as this will "help these bold colors speak for themselves."
Check 'em out:Dolce Vita Kanika Mid Heels
5. T-Strap Shoes
If you're still watching The Great Gatsby, you may be familiar with what Gillette Sowislo calls the "new shoe profile." In other words, she feels they're "an update on the Mary Jane trend we've been seeing for a few seasons."
We couldn't get enough of the revival of this that trend so it's going to be exciting to see you and other shoppers rock them with your 2025 outfits. Honestly, Sowislo is sure that "this versatile design can be found in flats, heels, and wedges."
Check 'em out:Manolo Blahnik Assala 105 Leather Point-Toe Pumps
6. Wooden Platform Shoes
Wooden platform shoes are having their comeback moment; more notably clogs. Sowislo says, "Since Chloe designer Chemena Kamali decked out the front row of her show in matching wood-bottomed platform sandals, the trend for boho-inspired shoes has risen. These can look like the playful platforms she debuted or be a more practical pair of everyday clogs."
Sockel added, "Looking ahead, we [Stitch Fix] predict a shift toward heeled shoes—think chic booties, clogs, and sandals—that pair seamlessly with oversized jeans and a simple tee for an effortlessly polished “Easy Street” look."
Check 'em out:Dansko Professional Clogs
