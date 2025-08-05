The fashion world never rests, and it’s seemingly always buzzing whenever the seasons shift. As we look toward fall (and all things good in it, like tasty pumpkin spice snacks hitting grocery store shelves and turning leaves falling all throughout the city), you’re going to want to know exactly what to wear – especially when it comes to shoes. This fall’s shoe trends are stepping outside the box, embracing unexpected patterns and silhouettes that turn heads.

Whether you're a trend chaser or just looking to shake up your everyday looks, these four unique shoe trends are about to take over for fall 2025.

1. Penny Loafers Rothy's Rothy's The Penny Loafer Classic penny loafers can help you make a sophisticated statement this fall. They’re timeless and totally comfortable, appealing to both casual and professional settings.

Anthropologie G.H.BASS Weejuns Whitney Super Lug Loafers

Style them with tailored trousers for a polished office look or with cropped jeans and an oversized blazer for a more laid-back vibe.

2. Reptilian Print Nordstrom Matisse Gabbie Pointed Toe Bootie Who knew this fall would be the time to embrace the wild side? Reptilian print shoes were frequently spotted on the runway ahead of the season, signaling that all things snakeskin, crocodile, and lizard will be huge when it comes to footwear.

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Alie Ballet Flat

Pair your pair with a black midi dress for an edgy evening ensemble, or opt for an everyday denim and sweater combo for peak comfort.

3. Riding Boots Quince Quince Italian Leather Riding Boots A perennial favorite for fall, riding boots are equal parts equestrian and elegant.

Tecovas Tecovas The Charlie Boots Their knee-high silhouette undoubtedly makes them ideal for chilly fall days. Wear them with a cozy sweater dress and tights for the ultimate seasonal outfit.

4. Peep Toes Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Dayla Peep Toe Mule Peep toe shoes are a great transitional piece to have as summer fades into fall. They offer a playful peek at your toes while still providing the much-needed coverage your feet need when it’s cooler outside.

DSW Bernardo Bedford Sandal From mules and booties to heels and flats, you can find them in so many cool-girl styles for the season ahead.

