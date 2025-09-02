If there’s one thing that’ll complete your best fall ‘fits, it’s a good pair of shoes. Whether you’re rocking some tall boots or season-appropriate sandals, shoes can really make or break a look. Since we’re total sneaker fiends over here, we dug deep into 2025’s hottest sneaker trends and found eight stunning pairs that you’ll want to wear nonstop, no matter the occasion. Upgrade your fall wardrobe accordingly.

Shop the absolute best fall sneaker trends of 2025 below!

1. Suede Sneakers Nordstrom Reformation Terra Sneaker Suede sneakers are a major player in 2025’s fall fashion lineup. They’re slightly-retro and definitely luxe-feeling, so you can easily dress them up or down. We adore this slimmed-down silhouette from Reformation because of its understated luxury.

Gola Gola Classics Hawk Suede '86 Sneaker Forest green suede is especially on-trend this fall, plus it just makes a fun departure from your typical blacks and browns. This pair from Gola leans more casual, making them the ultimate everyday shoe. No matter what color sneaks you decide to rock, don’t forget to treat them with a water-repellent spray—suede may be chic, but it needs a little extra care to last.

2. Boxing Sneakers Free People Bronx Knockout Boxing Sneakers Most fashion-forward sneakers that have gained popularity over the past few years have been visibly influenced by sports. While last year's hottest styles took notes from the soccer field, the coolest sneaker trend for 2025 comes directly from the boxing ring.

Puma Puma Speedcat Mid Sneaker With a foot-hugging fit and supportive high tops, they look super cool with cropped pants or flowy midi skirts for style contrast. Puma's suede design even comes in multiple colors to help you channel your best fall outfits yet.

3. Ballet Sneakers Vivaia Vivaia Lace-Up Miley Mary Janes Ballet sneakers are the perfect way to bring a bit of grace into your fall wardrobe. Though they can vary a bit in shape (these are more influenced by the classic Mary Jane), details like rounded toes and laces can really capture a dance-inspired aesthetic.

DSW Adidas Grand Court Lo Sneaker Bolder ballet sneakers like this silver pair can really help your look stand out, even if you're wearing something super casual. Any pair will wear wonderfully with midi skirts, wide-leg trousers, and your favorite jeans.

4. Hybrid Hiking Sneakers Merrell Merrell Wrapt Mid Waterproof Outdoor-inspired fashion continues to dominate in 2025, so we're not surprised to see hiking-style sneakers hit the pavement (and not the trail). The gorpcore trend only continues to grow with technical hiking boots like these. The rugged soles, durable uppers, and earthy color palette are a dead giveaway to their outdoor roots, though many are wearing them for everyday outings more and more.

Keen Keen Jasper Sneaker These Keen sneaks have roots in not only hiking, but climbing, too. The thick laces are a fun addition for helping your style stand out this fall!

