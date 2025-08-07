If there’s one thing Target consistently nails it in the shoe department. They’ve truly mastered the art of designing affordable shoes that somehow look way more expensive than they are. TBH, after scrolling their site, Target’s fall shoe lineup might be their best yet. From tall boots to ballet flats, these eight new arrivals are about to be your holy grails for the upcoming season. Trendy and timeless (a rare combo), you’ll definitely want to snag your favorite pair before temps drop—they’re bound to sell out fast.

Scroll on to shop 8 “holy grail” fall shoes from Target to add to your seasonal wardrobe!

Target Universal Thread Henrietta Double Strap Mary Jane Flats The smooth, matte finish on these Mary Jane flats make them look so luxe, even though this pair goes for just $35. The double buckle adds just enough edge to your footwear game, all while the built-in memory foam insole keeps your feet happy all day long.

Target Wild Fable Chandler Jogger Sneakers These $45 sneaks look so similar to a Puma style that's popular at the moment. From the suede-esque outer material to the sporty stripes, these are such a nice casual pair to add to your fall style repertoire because they'll match with basically any outfit.

Target Universal Thread Halston Mary Jane Flats Reptilian prints are one of this fall's rising shoe trends, but that doesn't mean you can't rock some other funky patterns! Start with this fun $40 faux cow hide style–it'll instantly spruce up any basic ensemble and will definitely get the people talking about your shoe choice.

Target Universal Thread Lee Clog Mule Flat Reminiscent of those sought-after clogs, these slip-on shoes from Target are a worthy purchase if your fall wardrobe tends to lean pretty casual. The silver studs add just a pinch of visual interest that takes them up a notch for cozier 'fits. I'd style 'em with some vintage jeans and a cardigan layered over a white tank. Did somebody say 'fall uniform'?

Target Universal Thread Rio Whip Stitch Tall Boots Okay, yes. These are the perfect fall boots (listed for just $60), especially if you're out on the town. The whip stitching along the sides feels right on-point for fall time, plus you get some luxe-looking flair from the small statement charm. These would be perfect worn with a sweater dress for fall.

Target A New Day Phyllis Penny Loafers Preppy shoes like penny loafers are another massive shoe trend that'll be everywhere come fall. This sleek black pair would even be great for office wear because they're fitted with a cushy memory foam insole.

Target A New Day Bibi Strappy Peep Toe Heels In case you need some new dressy heels, Target went ahead and popped off with this $45 strappy style. The chocolate brown color is simply so chic, plus your look will shine just a bit brighter, thanks to the gold embellishment along the front straps.

Target A New Day Genevieve Oversized Dome Stud Mary Jane Flats I'm a total sucker for Mary Jane flats, so I'm not shocked these Target fall shoes caught my eye. I could see them working wonderfully across a wide variety of looks, from long dresses to barrel jeans.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.