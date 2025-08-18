I don't know about you, but boots are totally outshining my sneaker prospects for fall. Whether it's a new pair I'm dreaming about or the tried-and-true cowgirl boots I reach for practically every day, boots truly steal the spotlight when it comes to my footwear game. If you want to transform your fall outfits from basic to a bit more elevated, a good pair of boots is the way to go. That’s why I’ve rounded up five “holy grail” pairs that’ll definitely convince you to swap out your sneakers for the entire season (other than for your hot girl walks, of course).

Scroll on to shop 5 “holy grail” fall boots you’ll want to wear everywhere this season!

Reformation Reformation Claudette Ankle Boot These Reformation boots are so chic, hitting the ankle at just the right height. They're made of leather, so you can feel confident that they'll last you past just this fall – true holy grail material! Plus, they also come in a lighter brown wash and solid black based on your boot preferences.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Tall Moto Boots Make some noise for tall boots, people! I think they're a perfect fit for fall, especially since they pair well with everything from sweater dresses and jeans. This style from Anthro has more moto flair, so they'll work best for everyday, casual wear this fall.

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Lex Lace Up Boots If tall boots are also your jam in the cooler months, you're going to be obsessed with lace-up boots like these. Tons of fashion lovers I know are talking about this boot style, so you'll definitely be on-trend if you choose to add them to your fall wardrobe. I adore the lighter color of this pair in particular because they easily stand out among more-neutral 'fits.

Tecovas Tecovas The Sadie Boots I love me a little country flair, but finding cowgirl-esque boots that hit the ideal balance of Western and fashion-forward can be a real challenge. That was the case until I came across this Tecovas style! Obviously more Western in shape, this pair also leans more polished because of the soft suede material. They'll tuck in nicely under jeans for a more subtle look, or you could absolutely pair them with shorter skirts to show off the unique stitching.

Nordstrom Naturalizer Axel Weatherproof Knee High Boot If practicality for weekday commutes is a concern in your boot-shopping journey, you need to check out these tall cuties from Naturalizer. They're weatherproof, standing up to a wide variety of conditions, plus have a generously-cushy insole for long strides.

