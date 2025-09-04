15 Cozy Porch Decor Ideas To Welcome Fall

Just because summer's ending doesn't mean it's time to head inside. Fall is the perfect season to cozy up on your porch or balcony — with a warm blanket, a mug of cocoa or coffee, and crisp air all around. Make your outdoor space feel like an extra room with these fall-ready accessories: think cheery porch lights, comfy throws and pillows, seasonal planters, charming welcome mats, and more!

Scroll to see all the fall porch decor ideas we love for 2025!

Anthropologie Anthropologie Woodland Fox Doormat Welcome guests with this charming doormat featuring a woodland fox. It’s perfect for keeping entryways clean and inviting.

Amazon Double Stitch Alpaca Wool Throw Blanket Soak up those crisp-but-not-freezing fall nights with a cozy wool throw — perfect for porch lounging and cute enough to bring back inside.

Etsy Etsy Corn Shuck Wreath Handmade from locally sourced corn shucks, this wreath brings rustic charm year after year—just fluff the bow each season.

Patrick Hendry Brightown Outdoor String Lights As the days grow shorter, it’s the perfect time to string up some lights and make your porch glow all season long.

Anthropologie Woodland Owl Globe Outdoor Sconce Wall Light Swap out your porch light for something more fun and seasonal with this owl globe light (also comes in fox).

Target Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Rattan Outdoor Planter Basket Give your porch some plant love with this curvy planter basket, designed for indoor or outdoor use.

Grandin Road Halloween Solar Candle Stakes, Set of Four Light the path to your porch with this set of four solar-powered yard candles for a festive entry to your home.

H&M Large Seagrass Candle Lantern Give your porch a literal glow up with this seagrass lantern designed for candles or string lights .

Anthropologie Solar LED Ivy Branch Lights Branch out with this faux-ivy stunner with 96 LEDs, bringing the glow, dusk to dawn.

Walmart Scidweet Fall Artificial Flowers for Outdoors Zero wilting, this 16-bundle set of faux fall flowers brings bold color that lasts, rain or shine.

World Market World Market Checkered Indoor Outdoor Pillow Make your porch feel like a bonus living room with outdoor pillows — this checkered cutie brings instant cozy vibes.

Walmart 4 ft Artificial Cedar Tree, 2 Pack Keep it lush without lifting a finger — these cedar beauties bring instant curb appeal. No green thumb needed.

Wayfair Andiel Eucalyptus Outdoor Bench Add a pop of orange to your fall porch with this modern outdoor bench.

Amazon nuLOOM 4x6 Outdoor/Indoor Area Rug Make it cozy with a durable and stylish outdoor rug so you can come out barefoot or wearing socks.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Trezza Wicker 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set Upgrade your backyard hangs with this 3-piece wicker chat set in terra cotta — it's chic and affordable!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more charming decor finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.