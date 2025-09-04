Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

15 Cozy Porch Decor Ideas To Welcome Fall

Fall Porch Decor 2025
Cozy Porch Decor For Fall
Walmart
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezSep 04, 2025
Just because summer's ending doesn't mean it's time to head inside. Fall is the perfect season to cozy up on your porch or balcony — with a warm blanket, a mug of cocoa or coffee, and crisp air all around. Make your outdoor space feel like an extra room with these fall-ready accessories: think cheery porch lights, comfy throws and pillows, seasonal planters, charming welcome mats, and more!

Scroll to see all the fall porch decor ideas we love for 2025!

Doormat with a sleeping fox and flowers, next to brown slip-on shoes.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Woodland Fox Doormat

Welcome guests with this charming doormat featuring a woodland fox. It’s perfect for keeping entryways clean and inviting.

A soft, multicolored blanket draped over a white, textured chair in a cozy room.

Amazon

Double Stitch Alpaca Wool Throw Blanket

Soak up those crisp-but-not-freezing fall nights with a cozy wool throw — perfect for porch lounging and cute enough to bring back inside.

Cozy porch with autumn decor, wreaths, plants, pumpkins, and wicker chairs.

Etsy

Etsy Corn Shuck Wreath

Handmade from locally sourced corn shucks, this wreath brings rustic charm year after year—just fluff the bow each season.

String lights hanging among green trees.

Patrick Hendry

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

As the days grow shorter, it’s the perfect time to string up some lights and make your porch glow all season long.

Owl-shaped wall sconce holding a glowing orb, mounted above numbers 7, 0, 3 on a wall.

Anthropologie

Woodland Owl Globe Outdoor Sconce Wall Light

Swap out your porch light for something more fun and seasonal with this owl globe light (also comes in fox).

Woven wicker pedestal basket on a light green background.

Target

Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Rattan Outdoor Planter Basket

Give your porch some plant love with this curvy planter basket, designed for indoor or outdoor use.

Festive porch with candles, greenery, and a wooden door, flanked by a rocking chair.

Grandin Road

Halloween Solar Candle Stakes, Set of Four

Light the path to your porch with this set of four solar-powered yard candles for a festive entry to your home.

Wicker baskets on white stepped platform against beige background.

H&M

Large Seagrass Candle Lantern

Give your porch a literal glow up with this seagrass lantern designed for candles or string lights .

Brick wall with ivy, window, string lights, and potted white flowers.

Anthropologie

Solar LED Ivy Branch Lights

Branch out with this faux-ivy stunner with 96 LEDs, bringing the glow, dusk to dawn.

Potted orange flowers with pumpkins on a porch, surrounded by autumn leaves.

Walmart

Scidweet Fall Artificial Flowers for Outdoors

Zero wilting, this 16-bundle set of faux fall flowers brings bold color that lasts, rain or shine.

Rectangular pillow with a textured checkerboard pattern in shades of brown and tan.

World Market

World Market Checkered Indoor Outdoor Pillow

Make your porch feel like a bonus living room with outdoor pillows — this checkered cutie brings instant cozy vibes.

Open wooden door with potted plants, leading to a warmly lit interior with stairs.

Walmart

4 ft Artificial Cedar Tree, 2 Pack

Keep it lush without lifting a finger — these cedar beauties bring instant curb appeal. No green thumb needed.

Wooden bench with cushions on gravel, black fence, and plants nearby.

Wayfair

Andiel Eucalyptus Outdoor Bench

Add a pop of orange to your fall porch with this modern outdoor bench.

Cozy patio with a wicker chair, patterned rug, and a small side table adorned with decor.

Amazon

nuLOOM 4x6 Outdoor/Indoor Area Rug

Make it cozy with a durable and stylish outdoor rug so you can come out barefoot or wearing socks.

Two pink cushioned chairs with a matching side table on a white background.

Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Trezza Wicker 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set

Upgrade your backyard hangs with this 3-piece wicker chat set in terra cotta — it's chic and affordable!

