15 Cozy Porch Decor Ideas To Welcome Fall
Just because summer's ending doesn't mean it's time to head inside. Fall is the perfect season to cozy up on your porch or balcony — with a warm blanket, a mug of cocoa or coffee, and crisp air all around. Make your outdoor space feel like an extra room with these fall-ready accessories: think cheery porch lights, comfy throws and pillows, seasonal planters, charming welcome mats, and more!
Scroll to see all the fall porch decor ideas we love for 2025!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Woodland Fox Doormat
Welcome guests with this charming doormat featuring a woodland fox. It’s perfect for keeping entryways clean and inviting.
Amazon
Double Stitch Alpaca Wool Throw Blanket
Soak up those crisp-but-not-freezing fall nights with a cozy wool throw — perfect for porch lounging and cute enough to bring back inside.
Etsy
Etsy Corn Shuck Wreath
Handmade from locally sourced corn shucks, this wreath brings rustic charm year after year—just fluff the bow each season.
Brightown Outdoor String Lights
As the days grow shorter, it’s the perfect time to string up some lights and make your porch glow all season long.
Anthropologie
Woodland Owl Globe Outdoor Sconce Wall Light
Swap out your porch light for something more fun and seasonal with this owl globe light (also comes in fox).
Target
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Rattan Outdoor Planter Basket
Give your porch some plant love with this curvy planter basket, designed for indoor or outdoor use.
Grandin Road
Halloween Solar Candle Stakes, Set of Four
Light the path to your porch with this set of four solar-powered yard candles for a festive entry to your home.
H&M
Large Seagrass Candle Lantern
Give your porch a literal glow up with this seagrass lantern designed for candles or string lights .
Anthropologie
Solar LED Ivy Branch Lights
Branch out with this faux-ivy stunner with 96 LEDs, bringing the glow, dusk to dawn.
Walmart
Scidweet Fall Artificial Flowers for Outdoors
Zero wilting, this 16-bundle set of faux fall flowers brings bold color that lasts, rain or shine.
World Market
World Market Checkered Indoor Outdoor Pillow
Make your porch feel like a bonus living room with outdoor pillows — this checkered cutie brings instant cozy vibes.
Walmart
4 ft Artificial Cedar Tree, 2 Pack
Keep it lush without lifting a finger — these cedar beauties bring instant curb appeal. No green thumb needed.
Wayfair
Andiel Eucalyptus Outdoor Bench
Add a pop of orange to your fall porch with this modern outdoor bench.
Amazon
nuLOOM 4x6 Outdoor/Indoor Area Rug
Make it cozy with a durable and stylish outdoor rug so you can come out barefoot or wearing socks.
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Trezza Wicker 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set
Upgrade your backyard hangs with this 3-piece wicker chat set in terra cotta — it's chic and affordable!
