I’m Accessory Obsessed — These 16 Must-Haves Will Make Your Fall Outfits Shine
The #1 tip I can give anyone to make your outfit go from simple and basic to elevated and chic: accessorize, accessorize, accessorize! These little accents that can transform your ensemble, giving it a more classy and fashionable look — especially when they're on-trend for the season!
This fall, there are so many stylish ways to elevate your outfit, from French Girl Fall ballet flats to boho chic western belts. And while all of these accessories match the moment, they're all so good that they could become staples in your wardrobe for years to come. So buckle up and grab your credit card because we've compiled a list of all of our current fave fall accessories to stock up on this season!
Fall Jewelry
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cord Pendant Necklace
A statement necklace will take any simple outfit and instantly give it some character and class. This one here is what all the cool girls are wearing this fall — cord pendant necklaces! They're very reminiscent of the '90s, but they're back and better than ever this fall!
Revolve
Heaven Mayhem Icon Watch
Heaven Mayhem quickly solidified itself as an iconic and classic brand. They recently delved into the world of watches, they've already graced thousands of "It" Girl wrists with their timeless styles. Keep an eye out for this brand, because they're not going anywhere!
Revolve
Heaven Mayhem Gigi Earrings
Statement earrings are another Heaven Mayhem staple! In my opinion, these instantly make your look way more chic! I love some good statement earrings to make a simple sweater, boots, and jeans outfit appear more put together and classy. These pearl ones are great because they'll compliment any look you decide to wear this fall!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Pearl Bag Charm
The Jane Birkin-ifying your bags continues! Remember when you used to decorate your crocs with pins? This is the adult version of that! You can take fun charms like this one, and completely personalize all of your purses this fall! I love this trend, and definitely think it will be here to stay!
Fall Belts
Nordstrom
Madewell Leather Belt
A good quality, leather belt is an essential in every wardrobe, especially for the fall and winter months. This will immediately make your outfit look more polished and tailored — plus, you can take everything to the next level when paired with matching shoes or a bag! I definitely plan on purchasing this belt from Madewell — it's only $58! This one is a classic accessory that will last you for multiple seasons!
Nordstrom
Treasure And Bond Oversize Buckle Leather Belt
Boho chic is one of the top fall trends this year, and an essential component of that? Western wear. It's not quite a full yeehaw-core, but more of a subtle hint of cowboy mixed with more modern styles. This belt is perfect for that, giving you a sleek black leather paired with silver and teal accents.
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Leather Corset Whipstitch Belt
Another more modern take on western wear, this corset belt is incredibly chic! We've seen a lot of corsetry over the last few years, but this is a simple — and likely less restrictive — take on that. I could see this over a crisp white button down and some dark wide legged jeans to accentuate your style.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Buckle Belt
Everyone needs an accessory that gives them that pop of color to make their outfit go from "cute" to "CUTE!" This is that accessory for me. It has a unique shape so bonus point there, AND it also comes in this gorgeous, bright red — which is one of our fall trending colors this year!
Fall Bags
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Fiona Beaded Bag
A statement bag is another "must" on our list for fall 2024, and this beaded option from Anthro definitely fits the bill. It's a simple black bag, but the studded, gold heart detailing gives it a little character — which I love to add to my outfits! It's a fun way to inject some personality into your daily 'fits!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Horsebit Bag
Gucci, who? Anthropologie has entered the convo, and at a much, much cheaper price point. This horse-bit bag is all I can think about with its combination of perfectly vintage, and perfectly trending shape! It's truly the ideal statement piece to up the ante on any outfit! Obsessed!
Free People
Free People Bobbi Slouch Suede Tote
Slouchy bags are back and they're better than ever, TBH. This suede tote from Free People is one of my favorites this season, and it would go perfectly with the charms I talked about earlier! Grab this bag for that effortless je ne sais quoi!
Quince
Quince Italian Leather Trapeze Crossbody
This Polène dupe is honestly everything — and so much cheaper! You can get this TikTok-loved style for about 80% less, and it's genuine Italian leather. Plus, you can never have too many solid brown bags for the fall, if you ask me!
Fall Shoes
J.Crew
J.Crew Logan Mary Janes
These bright red shoes will make the perfect statement to accessorize your outfit with! The pop of red is my favorite way to add flair to my outfits this fall. You simply take an otherwise neutral or simple outfit, add these red shoes, and voila — instantly more fashionable. These satin mary janes will definitely help you to stay on trend.
Mango
Mango Cow Print Shoes
Cow print is my favorite up-and-coming trend this fall, and I know we'll be seeing more and more of it! If this animal print seems to be too much for you, then opt for these shoes that have a more mild cow-print on them. This lets you test the trend without it being too out of your comfort zone!
Target
Target Lonnie Kitten Heel Stretch Ankle Boots
Boots are always a nice touch to a fall 'fit, but these pointed toe kitten heels take it to the next level. Their sleek profile can go with just about any look, giving a more demure and mature touch to your style. Plus, who doesn't love an excuse to get more Target shoes?
Tecovas
Tecovas The Annie Boots
And for the final cherry on top of your fall accessories, these Tecovas boots are everything. Like I said before, western wear is the moment this year, and a classy pair of cowboy boots are a great way to take on the trend. This shade of "sequoia" brown is rich and luxurious, but just subtle enough to go with about anything.
