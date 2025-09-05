I was truly spoiled with top-tier coffee during my years as a barista. Leaving the cafe behind meant I had to find my own way to make the same caliber of drinks, all without an espresso machine and pro-grade tools. Luckily, you really don't need all the fancy stuff to craft satisfying beverages. All you have to do is find the at-home coffee products that work for your taste!

In fact, Trader Joe’s is a goldmine for caffeine snobs like myself, and as I began to frequent their aisles more often, I found a handful of picks that really help my handcrafted drinks go the extra mile.

These are the 7 Trader Joe’s coffee finds I always buy (and wholeheartedly recommend) to keep your mornings running smoothly and deliciously.

Trader Joe's 100% Colombian Instant Coffee I know, I know. Opting for instant coffee as someone who was so used to fancy espresso seems a little off, but trust me, this one is insanely good! What I like about instant coffee in general is how customizable it is. I'm actually able to get very close to making 'espresso' with it by adding just a little bit of water, but when I'm wanting a more-diluted cold brew, I can do that, too. TJ's version is well-rounded in terms of flavor as well, which is huge in really recreating cafe-made drinks. Oh yeah, and it's only $6!

Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Oat Creamer Brown Sugar Flavor I tend to like my drinks somewhat sweet, and this brown sugar-flavored oat milk creamer delivers the perfect level of sweetness every time. I've found it's an excellent pairing for any kind of brew, and the fact that it's dairy-free helps keep my tummy happy.

Trader Joe's La Colombe Triple Cold Brew Latte As far as ready-to-drink coffee goes, this is the best one you can pick up at Trader Joe's. Made with three espresso shots, it's definitely going to wake you up. My favorite part in particular is how creamy and frothy it is! Each sip is also delightfully sweet (but not overly so), so I don't ever have to doctor it up with anything extra.

Trader Joe's Fair Trade Organic Sumatra Coffee Whenever I feel like brewing a mug via pour-over or moka pot, I always want to opt for the best beans I have. This dark roast from TJ's is fair trade, organic, and single-origin, so I can feel good about using it for my drinks. Otherwise, it tastes simply divine, thanks to its notes of fruit and chocolate.

Trader Joe's Ready To Use Espresso Coffee I'm not immune to the magic of ready-to-drink espresso. I mostly love it because I don't own an espresso machine, but I still enjoy strong coffee drinks like lattes and Americanos. Enter this $10 concentrate that just hit shelves at Trader Joe's. It's bold and wildly versatile for practically any espresso concoction you want to make!

Trader Joe's Cold Foam Creamer Vanilla Flavored Starbucks' cold foam is so dang good, but I don't always have it in my dining out budget. That's why I was beyond thrilled when Trader Joe's dropped this canned cold foam creamer–it gives me the same flavor and feel, all without paying for the (fairly pricey) add-on.

Trader Joe's Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic This last pick really took me by surprise... in a good way. I didn't expect to fall in love with these ready-to-drink espresso tonic drinks, but I did! Slightly bubbly, a little citrusy, and definitely coffee-forward, these little cans pack a punch. I like having one in the afternoon (in place of my typical order, a latte) because it won't weight me down nearly as much – but still provides all the energy I need to get through the day.

This post has been updated.