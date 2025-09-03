I love decorating for the holidays, but Halloween can be tricky. The classic orange-and-black combo isn’t exactly an aesthetic I love for my home, even for a season. Luckily, there are plenty of pumpkin pieces that lean chic rather than garish. From a cozy pumpkin cocotte for fall dinners to cult-favorite candles, these pretty pumpkin decor finds are more treat than trick(y).

Scroll to see all our favorite, pretty pumpkin decor below!

Williams Sonoma Staub Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte Serve up cozy fall soups, stews, or sides with these ceramic pumpkin bakers. Inspired by French heirloom pumpkins, they bring warmth and whimsy to your fall gatherings.

Anthropologie Pumpkin Jacquard Dish Towels, Set of 2 Keep things festive and functional with this cotton dish towel set. Designed for spooky season hosting, they add playful Halloween charm while making cleanup easy.

Pottery Barn Kids Pottery Barn Kids Light-Up Paper Mache Pumpkin These hand-painted paper-mâché pumpkins glow with energy-efficient LEDs, bringing seasonal charm to your entryway. With a classic jack-o’-lantern face and convenient timer, they’re festive yet elevated.

Etsy Fall Scented Pumpkin Candles Hand-poured from natural soy wax with cotton wicks, these minimalist pumpkin candles add cozy charm to your home —perfect for Halloween through Thanksgiving.

Crate and Barrel Pumpkin Wood Serving Board Celebrate autumn with this pumpkin-shaped serving board, made from sustainable mango wood. Its rustic finish make it perfect for Halloween cheese boards or Thanksgiving appetizer spreads.

Etsy Mini Felt Pumpkins Scatter tiny felt pumpkins on your dining table, tuck into jars, or style on a mantle for a cozy, festive touch.

Anthropologie 3D Halloween Icon Juice Glass Sip your juice in style — these hand-blown borosilicate glasses with 3D spooky icons turn everyday drinks into Halloween fun. Cute, quirky, and perfectly party-ready.

Anthropologie Twinkling Illuminated Vine Pumpkin Bring a cozy glow to fall with this rattan pumpkin, featuring warm LEDs for subtle sparkle indoors or out.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Outdoor Pre-Lit Faux Pumpkins Perfect indoors or on a covered porch, this set of three pre-lit faux pumpkins add a festive glow to your home. Made from resin, they feature LED lights with a timer for easy evening ambiance.

Target Threshold Rattan Loop Accent Pumpkin Who says pumpkins have to be orange? For the orange-averse, these rattan beauties bring organic charm and a cozy, natural twist to your fall decor.

Walmart Halloween Pumpkin Throw Pillow Covers Stylish and washable, this pumpkin throw pillow makes an inviting seasonal accent for sofas, beds, or chairs.

Birch Lane Adamsdale Halloween Outdoor Doormat This eco-friendly coconut coir mat traps dirt, cleans easy, and serves up major pumpkin style — indoors or out.

Anthropologie BOO Pumpkin Stake Set Skip the rotting jack-o’-lantern mess. This sturdy iron stake slides into uncarved pumpkins for a chic, low-effort Halloween porch upgrade.

World Market Pumpkin Embossed Botanical Baking Dish Serve up autumn vibes with this pumpkin-shaped stoneware baking dish. From casseroles to sides, its golden stem makes every fall gathering feel extra festive.

Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Capiz Jar Candle Capri Blue’s cult-favorite candles — like the iconic Volcano — pair swoon-worthy scents with statement vessels. Top-rated on Anthro, it’s your fragrance crush this season.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more charming decor finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.