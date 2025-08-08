Fall girlies! Hosting season is just around the corner, and there's no better time to cozy up your space with stylish finds at Target (before they sell out). From plush throws to mood-setting candles, Target’s fall collection, featuring Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold designed with Studio McGee, has everything to make your home feel warm, welcoming, and seriously chic. Now order up a PSL, scroll through our favorite fall recipes, and prepare to host all season with the cutest fall finds.

Scroll for 15 cozy home decor finds at Target!

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Carved Edge Dinner Plates Make your table look fancy without trying too hard with these pretty carved edged plates. They’re still super practical — big enough for hearty meals and totally microwave- and dishwasher‑safe. Hosting win!

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Coupe Glass Level up your cocktail game with this gorgeous coupe glass. The ribbed texture gives it that “just fancy enough” vibe, and the wide, shallow bowl makes every sip feel extra special — perfect for your next Manhattan, apple cider martini or whatever you’re shaking up.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 5qt Dutch Oven This Dutch oven is a fall cooking game changer. The enamel‑coated cast iron keeps food warm, while the lid and sturdy handles make serving easy. From cozy stews to bubbly casseroles, it’s perfect for feeding a crowd or meal prepping in style.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Flameless Taper Candles, 6 pack When the party’s in full swing but you want the vibe just right, these ribbed flameless taper candles bring the glow — without the waxy mess. Six chic tapers, warm LED flicker, and zero fire hazard mean you can toast, mingle, and dance under perfectly cozy fall light.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Ceramic Accent Table Lamp Give your guest room a warm welcome with this ceramic table lamp, topped with a chic brown knife-pleat shade. Its soft, dimmable glow sets the perfect mood for unwinding after travel — making your visitors feel instantly at home.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Carved Edge Mug Perfect for cozy catch-ups or a solo morning moment, this carved edge mug makes every sip — whether it’s tea, cocoa, or coffee — feel like a little luxury. Bonus: it’s dishwasher and microwave safe.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Carved Edge Wood Board Perfect for cheeses, cookies, or a festive charcuterie spread, this scalloped square wood board is as functional as it is pretty — complete with a handle for easy carrying and a hanging hole so it doubles as charming kitchen décor.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Brass Finish Tiered Serving Bowls Serve snacks in style with this vintage‑inspired, three‑tier design. It's perfect for nuts, cookies, or candy, while the loop handle makes it easy to carry. A chic, brass finish adds instant elegance to any fall gathering.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Jacquard Tree Pillow Cozy up your living room with this nature-inspired jacquard pillow. The rich fall tones bring a warm, welcoming aesthetic, while the plush fill keeps guests comfy. It’s the perfect mix of style and comfort for your sofa, bench, or guest bed.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Patterned Taper Candle Set, 4-pack Set the mood for fall hosting with these unscented candles that add a soft, elegant glow to your table — perfect for cozy dinners or festive gatherings with a 26‑hour burn time.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Cast Metal Acorn Canister Shaped like an acorn with a lidded design, this vintage-inspired canister is perfect for holding treats or simply adding a cozy, decorative accent to your tabletop or buffet spread.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Lush Faux Fur Throw This is basically a warm hug in blanket form. Soft, textured, and oh-so-plush, it’s perfect for Netflix marathons, book binges, or pretending you're a fancy house cat. Bonus: it’s actually machine washable.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Marble Catchall Tray Hosting hack: corral the chaos (or just show off your cute stuff) with this marble tray. The rounded corners and creamy hue make everything look a little fancier — whether you’re serving snacks or stashing keys.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee 300 Thread Count Scalloped Edge Plaid Sheet Set Give your guest room a seasonal glow-up with this scalloped-edge plaid sheet set. The cozy cream-and-green plaid feels perfectly fall, while the 300-thread count sateen cotton is soft and luxe. Bonus: It’s machine washable, so you can host stress-free.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee 'Welcome Home' Doormat Set the tone for stylish hosting with this 'Welcome Home' Coir Doormat. Made from durable coir, it scrubs shoes clean while adding charm to your entry. The black script pops against a natural brown background, creating a warm first impression for every guest.

