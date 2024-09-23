15 Inspirational Fall Quotes That Prove It's Totally The Best Season
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It may feel like summer in certain parts of the country, but fall is here and I'm ready for all things apple cider! As much as it feels like it's time for my mid-year reset, some people's bodies hit the snooze button when the days start getting shorter. Seasonal Affective Disorder is to blame for that, affecting around 5% of people in the U.S. according to the American Psychiatric Association. It also can last almost half of the year, so it's not unusual if you tend to feel sad once summer ends.
But for some of us? This is the best season, full of Gilmore Girls, everything pumpkin, and your favorite sweater. To help you feel a little cozier as fall comes in and makes herself at home, here's 15 inspirational quotes that'll warm your soul.
"Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature." —Friedrich Nietzsch
"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." —F. Scott Fitzgerald
"The thinnest yellow light of November is more warming and exhilarating than any wine they tell of." —Henry David Thoreau
"Don't you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies." —Joe Fox, You've Got Mail
"Autumn passes and one remembers one's reverence." —Yoko Ono
"Autumn is as joyful and sweet as an untimely end." —Barbara De Angelis
"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree." —Emily Brontë, "Fall, Leaves, Fall"
"After all, seasons change, so do cities; people come into your life and people go. But it’s comforting to know that the ones you love are always in your heart. And if you’re very lucky, a plane ride away." —Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City
"I...am an autumn." —Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
"It's just my favorite time of the year. The whole world changes color." —Lorelai Gilmroe, Gilmore Girls
"Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place/And I can picture it after all these days." —Taylor Swift, "All Too Well"
"Another fall, another turned page..." —Wallace Stegner
"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." —L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Greene Gables
"Autumn leaves don't fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar." —Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing
"And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves." —Virginia Woolf, To the Lighthouse
