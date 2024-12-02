Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Holiday Party Themes
Holidays & Celebrations

14 Festive Holiday Party Theme Ideas To Stand Out This Invite Season

justin hailey bieber baby
Celebrity News

Justin & Hailey Bieber (And Baby Jack!) Get Cozy In Rare Fall Selfie

josh allen hailee steinfeld engaged
Celebrity News

Hailee Steinfeld Is Engaged! See The Gorgeous Proposal Photo (& Taylor Swift's Reaction).

book gifts
Gifts

17 Books To Gift Your Favorite Reader This Holiday Season

pressure cooker recipes for beginners
Recipes

76 Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes For Beginners

Eggnog Frosted Chai Snickerdoodle that looks like a Snow easy christmas cookiesmen easy christmas cookies
Desserts

28 Insanely Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes For The Holidays

shaun white nina dobrev
Celebrity News

Nina Dobrev Recalls The Proposal Detail That "Shocked" Her The Most

​Taylor Swift performing during the lover section of the eras tour how to get taylor swift concert tickets
Entertainment

How To Get Last Minute Taylor Swift Concert Tickets (Yes, Really)

greta gerwig narnia
Movies

Um, Did The Title Of Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' Movie Just Get Leaked?

taylor swift travis kelce
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Just Took A HUGE Step In Their Relationship

Weekly Horoscope December 1-8
Horoscopes

These 3 Signs Are In For A Dreamy Week, According To Your Horoscope

2024 black friday deals
Most Recent

44 Black Friday Deals You Should Start Shopping Now

apple black friday deals 2024
Gifts

Don’t Wait To Shop These 13 Amazing Apple Black Friday Deals

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2024
Gifts

17 Amazing Amazon Black Friday Deals For Anyone & Everyone!

Mars Retrograde 2024
Horoscopes

OMFG Another Retrograde Is Coming — What It Means For Your Horoscope