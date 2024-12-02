8 Easy Ways I’m Combatting Seasonal Depression This Year
It feels like every conversation I have these days involves a complaint about the sun setting super early. It’s me – I’m complaining.
I’m a notorious summer girl, so when daylight savings hit this fall, it literally felt like my energy (and general sense of self) was entirely depleted. I’m truly no stranger to the feeling. As someone with a genetic predisposition to depression, I’ve become familiar with the more intense seasonal depression (AKA seasonal affect disorder, or SAD) that sets in once the sun dips around 4pm, nights get longer, and temperatures get ridiculously colder.
An estimated 10 million Americans experience SAD. Plus, women are 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with SAD than men. SAD can generally manifest in symptoms like having little to no energy for daily tasks, lost motivation for work or hobbies, trouble sleeping (and waking up), and weight gain.
Seasonal depression does not feel good – it’s impacted my relationships, quality of work, and physique – so this year, I decided to do something about it. As opposed to years prior, I came into ‘winter blues’ season with an intention to better my mindset, mental health, and physical wellbeing.
If you’re deep in the blues, too, I’m sharing 8 things I do regularly to feel like a real human being and combat seasonal depression, despite the bleakness of it all.
1. Get outside for at least 20 minutes everyday.
My seasonal depression is definitely perpetuated by my work setup – I work remotely full-time, which means a big chunk of my days are spent inside in isolation.
Knowing that being in nature can soothe the tension caused by not only locking in on work tasks for hours at a time, but sitting in the same place for just as long, I’ve been prioritizing getting outside for at least 20 minutes a day. Even just sipping in a breath of fresh air can provide a nice restart to a not-so-great day.
Whether it’s going for a walk, coffee run, or to let your dog out, getting outside for a change of scenery can absolutely improve your mental health.
2. Engage in exercise that feels good.
I’m lucky to have found a combination of workouts that feel good to my body and mind. Climbing, hot yoga, and outdoor walks have truly kept me sane this far in the season!
Exercising (of any kind) releases dopamine and serotonin, which arecommonly linked to treating depression. It can also improve neuroplasticity, learning, and memory in the long-term, which, to me, sounds like a win-win for everyone.
The key for committing to an exercise routine in the depths of seasonal depression (and beyond) is only engaging in workouts that bring you joy – exercise should not serve as punishment, nor does it have to be painful.
3. Delete social media when I know it’s impacting my mental health.
This one is huge. I could talk for hours – heck, even days – about how hurtful social media can be for my mental health. To make a long story short, social media (Instagram in particular) degrades my attention span, sense of reality, and self-confidence.
There was a period of time where I had screen time limits on apps like Instagram and TikTok, but I would override them 99% of the time. Now, I'm making an actual conscious effort to delete the apps off my phone entirely when I feel the doomscrolling has gone too far. It’s helped so much: I don’t feel a constant sense of FOMO (which is a massive challenge when 69% of adults use social media), pressure to buy unnecessary things, or distracted from the present moment.
Of course, I’ll still download the apps every once in a while to check in – there’s a delicate balance between wanting to feel simultaneously connected and disconnected – but the biggest part of this is maintaining the boundaries I set for myself.
If you feel like deleting social media apps cold-turkey isn’t quite the step you need to take at the moment, I suggest making use of screen time limits and sticking to them, so you can live and be present in your (real) life!
4. Prioritize seeing my friends in person.
As I mentioned, working from home is quite isolating. I know many of my friends feel isolated this time of year, even if they work in-person jobs. I don't have any family members that live very close to me, so my besties have truly become my chosen family.
Speaking from experience, having a friend group (or even just a golden best friend) to turn to in those quiet moments after the workday is the ultimate cure for loneliness, boredom, and depression. In fact,studies like this onehave shown that a positive sense of community is associated with reduced reported symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress.
So, gather your pals for a movie, craft night, potluck, or even just time to rot on the couch together. A lot of times, your friends may be feeling the exact same way you are.
5. Cook nourishing and rewarding meals.
Winter time is comfort👏 food👏 central👏, so there’s no excuse to not whip up a delectable soup or casserole fit for the season. Seasonal depression most certainly takes a toll on my executive function, though, so finding (or rather, making) the time and motivation to cook something for myself can be rough. Don’t even get me started on going to the grocery store.
That’s why I like to turn to recipes that yield big ol’ batches of food, so I can eat on leftovers for a week or so rather than cook something new every single day. Bonus points if the dish is healthy! Maybe the meal preppers are onto something…
You can find tons of delicious, easy, healthy, meal prep-friendly recipes here!
6. Be cognizant of my water intake.
As important as eating healthy is, it doesn’t mean much if you’re not hydrated. Drinking adequate amounts of water every day simply sets me right – I notice I have so much more energy than the days my water bottle’s not tied to my hip.
Experts recommend that women drink roughly 11 cups of water daily in order to benefit the body, from your immune system to your mood. I’ve been making the ritual even more enjoyable with a fun water bottle, customized with stickers and all.
7. Journal regularly.
Journaling can reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and hostility, as well as encourage self-awareness and resilience against the daily grind, which is why I aim to commit a tiny slice of my day to writing (or drawing). Even if there’s nothing “bad” or dramatic going on in my life, journaling about the mundane is super helpful in simply getting to know myself.
To incorporate journaling into your routine, I suggest writing right before bed, right before you wake up, or on a quick break during the day. Even just 5 minutes alone with your thoughts and your pen can transform your mindset.
You can find some really helpful journal prompts for improving your mental health here!
8. Go to therapy regularly.
Seeing a therapist on a regular basis has been a huge game-changer for me. When I started to go several years ago, I denounced therapy as a whole, but I started to really love it after a few months worth of sessions.
A good therapist can help you manage depression, stress, anxiety, and other mental health struggles, plus provide effective methods for self regulation, self awareness, communication, problem solving, and a whole lot more.
I’ve found my favorite part about therapy is having a third party to talk to about certain situations in my life – it’s been super beneficial when I want to talk through things I can’t (or don't necessarily want to) tell my close friends or family. Seeing a therapist regularly also helps me keep myself in check in terms of life, mental health, physical health, work, creative goals, and more.
