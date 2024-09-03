This Target Fall Decor Gives All The Cozy ‘Gilmore Girls’ Vibes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We’re always on the hunt for the best pieces of Gilmore Girls merch, but when I saw the adorable new target fall decor, I IMMEDIATELY started thinking about what Lorelei and Rory would want in 2024. Because I have no doubt that the Gilmore girls would be all over Target today (and would make frequent trips to Hartford just to look around the store). While Rory's aesthetic leans more cozy & classic academia, Lorelai is eclectic & kitschy modern, and Target has plenty of options for this alternate Gilmore Girls reality — and for any GG fan who prefers low-key merch.
Target
Storied Home Resin Pinecone Bookends
My favorite seasonal decor hack is to switch out my year-round pieces for autumnal versions. And Rory would love keeping her books in order with fall bookends! These bronze resin pinecone bookends offer texture, dimension, and richness to any bookshelf.
Target
Stoneware I Woof You Mug
In honor of Paul Anka, I had to include a mug honoring Woman's Best Friend. Lorelai is the ultimate dog mom, and wouldn't be able to say no to this microwave- and dishwasher-safe design. Especially since it's only $7!
Target
Harvest Fall Leaves Gnome Figurine
Speaking of things Lorelai definitely wouldn't be able to say no to, she would jump at the chance to buy this gnome. While it'd make sense to give it to Babette, I could also see Lorelai keeping it in her home, but moving it to a different location every time Luke or Emily visits.
Target
Wood Ghost Sign Halloween Decorative Sculpture
Stars Hollow's Halloween celebrations strike a balance between spooky and spoofy (and they're never outright horrifying). This cutesy ghost is perfect because it's lightweight AND you can display it with an easel or a cord loop. Talk about versatile!
Target
Ceramic Teal Jack-o-Lantern Face Pumpkin
When it comes to pumpkins and Jack-o-Lanterns, I'm convinced Lorelai would opt for something colorful and goofy like this 5-inch teal pumpkin. The frosted detail also reminds me of snow, which would make Lorelai SO happy.
Target
Medium Glass Pumpkin Figurine
Rory would choose a variety of glass pumpkins in different colors, heights, and shapes! I love how this champagne pumpkin adds the right amount of autumn vibes without overpowering the rest of the decor.
Target
Magnolia and Olive Artificial Wreath
Wreaths aren't just for the holidays! A fall wreath gives the same amount of cozy vibes that every Gilmore Girls episode gives us, and the green + brown leaf combo means it'll go with cool-toned and warm-toned decor palettes! Plus, I know for a fact Emily would love the bow.
Target
Stoneware Salt Cellar
There’s something chic and autumnal about farmhouse decor, which target has PLENTY of. Grabbing a salt cellar that says “salt” on it is exactly the kind of thing Lorelai would buy just because it confuses Luke. This item is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning!
Target
Raised Striped Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
For all those pizza nights with The Donna Reed Show, Lorelai and Rory would absolutely need a nice blanket or two to curl up with. I think Lorelai would totally opt for something comfortable that’s also bright and colorful.
Target
Velvet Oval Shaped Throw Pillow with Tufted Center
And a simple pillow with an interesting shape and interesting fabric? The Gilmore girls would want one for every room!
Target
Preserved Fall Floral Cloche Artificial Grass
As someone who loves scale models and terrariums I'm obsessed with this fall floral cloche! It's so colorful and textured, and it has a sort of controlled chaos that Rory would love. It'll look beautiful on a bedroom shelf or on top of a stack of classic books.
Target
Flower Print Framed Dorm Wall Art
Not a huge fan of the amber-rust-gold fall color palette? If you prefer to march to the beat of your own drum (just like Lorelai!), add a splash of color to your space with an unconventional artwork choice. Who says pink isn't a fall color?
Which pieces of Target fall decor do you think are the most Gilmore Girls coded? Check out These Under-$10 Target Fall Decor Finds Are Shockingly Cute for more!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Target
