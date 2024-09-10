12 Flattering Target Sweaters For Cozy Fall Days
I'm convinced no fall outfit is complete without a good sweater, and I'm constantly shopping around online for the best sweaters on the internet. Thankfully, Target has a sweater for every kind of aesthetic. Whether you prefer an ultra-modern mockneck or want to channel Meg Ryan with a cardigan, these Target cardigans & sweaters will make every outfit even better. But the best part? Every single sweater is size inclusive and ranges from XS to 4X! Pair them with the best fall Target shoes while you're at it.
Universal Thread Cardigan Sweater
Target
Nothing screams fall like a good cardigan, and I love the open design of this pick! One of my favorite things to do when wearing a cardigan like this one is wrap it all the way around myself while cradling a mug of coffee. The shaker-knit design is made with midweight cotton and a ribbed trim detail. Plus it has pockets!
A New Day Crewneck Cozy Knit Pullover Sweater Tank
Target
Whether you're pairing it with a cardigan or wearing it on its own, you can't go wrong with a Target sweater tank. Wear it with trousers, a skirt, or jeans! The lightweight fabric won't weigh you down (especially if you're layering), and the crew neckline is timeless.
Wild Fable Fly Away Sweater Cardigan
Target
This modern take on Y2K style will keep your arms warm and add some fun, girly detail to your 'fit. The ribbed pattern adds the right amount of texture while the front ties hop on the bow trend! Pair it with sneakers and a skirt or wear it over a dress for the perfect date night look.
A New Day Lady Cardigan
Target
This classy Target sweater is exactly the kind of thing Emily Gilmore would want for her closet. The stripes are a little bit nautical, but the bright red color keeps you from looking too outdated. The heavyweight polyester is great for chillier days, and you can button the top button on its own, or wear it open.
Universal Thread Crewneck Cable Knit Pullover Sweater
Target
Speaking of Gilmore Girls, Rory would be all over this cable knit sweater, which has the perfect raglan long sleeves and oversize fit. It's a super comfortable piece, which means no matter how fancy you look, you'll feel like you're wearing PJ's. What more could you ask for?!
A New Day Cozy Knit Polo Collar Pullover Sweater
Target
A polo collar is an easy and effortless way to make any outfit chicer. This pullover is the PERFECT autumn green shade, and the long length means anyone who prefers full coverage can wear leggings. The ribbed cuffs are the cherry on top.
Wild Fable Sheer Boat Neck Pullover Sweater
Target
Style, meet comfort. This Target sweater is extra stylish (hello bell sleeves!) but the lightweight nylon jersey fabric will feel like a second skin. I'm obsessed with this striped pattern, and am already daydreaming about pairing it with my black leather mini skirt AND my denim mini.
Universal Thread Cozy Knit Button-Front Cardigan
Target
Every closet deserves to have a bright red cardigan, whether you choose to pair it with matching red ballet flats, or a tennis skirt and sneakers. The midweight fabric means it's the perfect piece if it's still warm where you live but nights are cooling down. Hello fall!!
Wild Fable Feather Weight Sheer Crewneck Sweater Tank
Target
However, if it is still pretty hot where you live, trade your regular Target sweaters for this lightweight sheer tank! It's modern, it's edgy, and it looks just as good with a bandeau top as it does with a cami. This shimmery silver proves Brat summer isn't over yet!
Wild Fable Cropped Tube Sweater
Target
Do you prefer to show a bit more skin? This cropped tube sweater is SO cute. Rock a monochromatic outfit like this pic, or add a leather jacket on top for some color + texture contrast. I'm obsessed with the split neckline — it reminds me of a sweetheart neckline.
Universal Thread Cozy Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater
Target
For a simple outfit you don't have to think about, this crewneck pullover is comfy and simple. It's made from midweight recycled fabric that combines polyester, acrylic, and spandex. That means it'll fit you just right, without clinging too much to your torso.
A New Day Cozy Knit Everyday Cardigan
Target
A classic v-neck cardigan looks great with trousers and jeans. The geometric checked pattern on this Target sweater is a great fall pattern that strikes a balance between minimalism and maximalism. And you can't go wrong with ribbed edges!
