This Sweet Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread Recipe Is The Perfect Fall Treat
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to snack on this fall or are desperately craving a little Starbucks fall pick-me-up, pumpkin spice banana bread is the answer. It's super easy to make, tastes just like your favorite bakery treat, plus it's helpful for using up some bananas that might have been left out on the counter for too long!
Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Banana bread – you know and love it – but it becomes a thousand times tastier when you tweak the recipe to accommodate the best fall flavor of them all: pumpkin spice! This loaf earns its pumpkin-y effect from pumpkin puree and a medley of warm spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Your home will smell like absolute comfort once you pop the bread in the oven to bake.
Craig Dennis / PEXELS
All of the ingredients for this pumpkin spice banana bread recipe should be pretty easy to find inside your pantry and/or the aisles at the store, so you won't have to fret about whipping it up on the spot. This pumpkin spice banana bread makes the perfect fall breakfast to enjoy alongside a PSL, but it's also a great shareable treat to bring to fall or Halloween potlucks! Whatever your fall plans are, make sure one of them is baking up this tasty pumpkin spice banana bread.
Ingredients for Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread
Kezia Lynn / PEXELS
- 1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2-3 bananas)
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (canned is fine, but if you want extra points, you can use homemade)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil or melted butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
How to Make Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread
Moe Venz / PEXELS
1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan, or line it with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas, pumpkin puree, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vegetable oil (or melted butter), eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.
Kezia Lynn / PEXELS
4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until just combined. Be careful not to over-mix.
5. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it evenly.
6. Bake for 60-70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
7. After it's done, allow the bread to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then remove it from the pan and transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely before slicing. Enjoy!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more easy, tasty fall recipes!
- Don't Know What To Make With Cottage Cheese? Try These 13 Sweet And Savory Recipes ›
- 60 Christmas Breakfast Ideas (With Recipes!) For A Festive Morning ›
- 25 Pumpkin Bread Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner ›
- Spice Things Up With These Sweet Chai Latte Cupcakes ›
- 30 Things You Can Make With Your Leftover Halloween Pumpkins ›
- 46 Canned Pumpkin Recipes To Make Before Thanksgiving ›
- Dunkin’ Just Debuted Their Fall Menu – 3 Items I Can’t Wait To Order ›
- I Could Not Believe How Easy The Taylor Swift Chai Cookies Were To Make ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.