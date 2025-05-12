Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

OMG, Starbucks Has A New Limited-Time Collaboration With FARM Rio

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 12, 2025
Summer always calls for the coolest colors and most vibrant prints – and that’s exactly what Starbucks’ new summer cup collection is all about! Made in collaboration with fashion and lifestyle brand FARM Rio, they’re dropping seven cups (and a couple cute keychains!) covered in five bespoke patterns that encapsulate the season’s liveliness. It’s sure to sell out quickly, so make sure to swipe your favorite design ASAP!

Scroll on to see the entire Starbucks x FARM Rio cup collection – including when and where to shop the fun designs!

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

The Starbucks x FARM Rio collaboration is perfect for infusing your everyday routine with a pinch of color – which is especially pertinent for summertime activities like hitting the pool, going on hot girl walks, and reading outside!

“We believe summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind,” Mariana Leal, Head of Collaborations and Partnerships at FARM Rio said. “This collab with Starbucks is our way of celebrating that vibrant, colorful energy that’s so true to FARM Rio’s spirit.”

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

The collaboration includes cups for both iced and hot beverages, plus on-the-go tumblers and even cup-shaped keychains covered in playful FARM Rio prints. The suite of cups will hit participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada starting May 13. Additionally, the cups will also be available in Starbucks stores across Brazil and select markets throughout Latin America and the Caribbean starting May 20.

Scroll on to see all the designs from the Starbucks x FARM Rio collaboration!

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

This first pattern, Banana Mix, highlights motifs of colorful bananas and leaves. It comes in this stunning 24-ounce stainless cold cup for iced lattes, cold brews, and more!

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

Inspired by intricate beadwork, this pattern called Borogodo is drenched in color to match summertime vibes. It is available in this 20-ounce stainless steel water bottle and a 24-ounce stainless cold cup (not pictured).

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

Board Banana is shoppable in this eye-catching 24-ounce cold cup adorned with a cute banana straw topper!

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

Next up, meet Lenco Azulejo. The blue and white pattern displays illustrations of Brazilian birds, leaves, and flowers and comes in this 14-ounce ceramic mug and a 24-ounce stainless tumbler (not pictured).

Starbucks x FARM Rio

Starbucks

Banana Leaves highlights a deep green background dotted with brighter depictions of banana leaves in this 16-ounce stainless steel tumbler for cold or hot bevs!

