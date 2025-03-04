Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

Starbucks just dropped 15 new cup designs in celebration of spring, and of course, they’re too cute to pass up! Featuring cold cups, tumblers, water bottles and more in only the best springtime colors, you’ll definitely want to snag a few pieces from their spring drinkware collection to enjoy your favorite sips from the all-new Starbucks spring menu !

Plus, the latest drinkware drop includes adorable designs that honor cherry blossom season and even look forward to Mother’s Day.

Scroll on to see the new Starbucks spring cups, including sizes and prices.

Starbucks Spring 2025 Cups Starbucks Spring Pixel Tumbler This pixelated 16-ounce tumbler is ideal for hot drinks, even in the midst of a warm spring. Snag it at a participating Starbucks cafe in the U.S. for $22.95.

Starbucks Yellow Pleated Tumbler This tumbler is sure to brighten up your morning sip! It holds 16 ounces of your desired drink and costs $27.95.

Starbucks Pastel Swirl Cold Cup & Keychain Springtime is all about pastels, after all! You can grab this 24-ounce design from Starbucks for $22.95 – or $12.95 for the adorable keychain!

Starbucks Sunset Pleated Cold Cup & Keychain You can also find this similar design with richer spring colors. The 24-ounce cold cup is $22.95, while the keychain goes for $12.95.

Starbucks Blue Bottle Bag This is perhaps the cutest item from Starbucks' spring cup collection. This $27.95 bottle bag allows you to tow along your go-to bottle or tumbler hands-free. Plus, it comes complete with a zippable pocket for your phone, credit cards, or lip balms – or all three!

Starbucks Geometric Airbrush Cold Cup This "whimsical" cold cup design boasts both geometric and organic shapes, all in a dreamy pink palette. It carries 24 ounces of liquid and costs $27.95.

Starbucks Plum Water Bottle This adorable water bottle ensures you stay hydrated this season. It holds 20 ounces, and you can snag it for $32.95 at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks Cherry Blossom Cups For 2025 Starbucks Cherry Blossom Cold Cup with Straw Charm Oh, yeah. This cherry blossom cup is everything! Crafted with illustrations of cherry blossoms, iridescence, and a fun straw topper, you'll definitely want to drink the all-new Iced Cherry Chai from this baby.

Starbucks Pink Cherry Blossom Tumbler with Charm The stunning hanging butterfly charm is enough reason to snag this spring-themed tumbler, perfect for all hot coffees and teas.

Starbucks Pink Floral Cold Cup If iced coffee is where your heart lies, opt for this pink and blue cold cup!

Starbucks Reflective Cherry Blossom Tumbler From the flowers and butterflies to the rainbow-esque reflective design, this tumbler is a whole work of art in itself.

Starbucks Pink Soft Touch Cold Cup Made with a satisfying 'soft touch' texture, this cold cup can easily serve up iced coffees, cold brews, and Frappuccinos.

Starbucks Mother's Day 2025 Cups Starbucks Starbucks' Mother's Day cups will be available at any Starbucks licensed store in the U.S., including ones inside grocery stores, airports, hospitals and more! This 4-cup collection is loaded with plenty of bright colors and floral designs to honor the loved ones in your life.

