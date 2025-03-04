Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Hidden Gems At Target Under $15
Style & Shopping

15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

materialists release date
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

oscars 2025 movies
Entertainment

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies From The 2025 Oscars

Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

mbb at the brit awards millie bobby brown claps back at body shamers
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At "Disturbing" Body Shamers

daylight saving time facts
Self Care

12 "Wacky" Daylight Saving Facts (& How to Make the Transition Easier)

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of 'The Bear' Season 4

most embarrassing stories
Lifestyle

8 Women Share Their Most Cringey Stories That Are Wildly Relatable

katy perry and orlando bloom
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Literally Going To Outer Space — Here's What Orlando Bloom Thinks

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Celebrity News

Apparently Jennifer Garner Makes Ben Affleck “Laugh Like No One Else Can”

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

Get your sip on!

Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

Starbucks Spring Cups
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 04, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starbucks just dropped 15 new cup designs in celebration of spring, and of course, they’re too cute to pass up! Featuring cold cups, tumblers, water bottles and more in only the best springtime colors, you’ll definitely want to snag a few pieces from their spring drinkware collection to enjoy your favorite sips from the all-new Starbucks spring menu!

Plus, the latest drinkware drop includes adorable designs that honor cherry blossom season and even look forward to Mother’s Day.

Scroll on to see the new Starbucks spring cups, including sizes and prices.

Starbucks Spring 2025 Cups

Spring Pixel Tumbler

Starbucks

Spring Pixel Tumbler

This pixelated 16-ounce tumbler is ideal for hot drinks, even in the midst of a warm spring. Snag it at a participating Starbucks cafe in the U.S. for $22.95.

Yellow Pleated Tumbler

Starbucks

Yellow Pleated Tumbler

This tumbler is sure to brighten up your morning sip! It holds 16 ounces of your desired drink and costs $27.95.

Pastel Swirl Cold Cup & Keychain

Starbucks

Pastel Swirl Cold Cup & Keychain

Springtime is all about pastels, after all! You can grab this 24-ounce design from Starbucks for $22.95 – or $12.95 for the adorable keychain!

Sunset Pleated Cold Cup & Keychain

Starbucks

Sunset Pleated Cold Cup & Keychain

You can also find this similar design with richer spring colors. The 24-ounce cold cup is $22.95, while the keychain goes for $12.95.

Blue Bottle Bag

Starbucks

Blue Bottle Bag

This is perhaps the cutest item from Starbucks' spring cup collection. This $27.95 bottle bag allows you to tow along your go-to bottle or tumbler hands-free. Plus, it comes complete with a zippable pocket for your phone, credit cards, or lip balms – or all three!

Geometric Airbrush Cold Cup

Starbucks

Geometric Airbrush Cold Cup

This "whimsical" cold cup design boasts both geometric and organic shapes, all in a dreamy pink palette. It carries 24 ounces of liquid and costs $27.95.

Plum Water Bottle

Starbucks

Plum Water Bottle

This adorable water bottle ensures you stay hydrated this season. It holds 20 ounces, and you can snag it for $32.95 at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks Cherry Blossom Cups For 2025

\u200bCherry Blossom Cold Cup with Straw Charm

Starbucks

Cherry Blossom Cold Cup with Straw Charm

Oh, yeah. This cherry blossom cup is everything! Crafted with illustrations of cherry blossoms, iridescence, and a fun straw topper, you'll definitely want to drink the all-new Iced Cherry Chai from this baby.

\u200bPink Cherry Blossom Tumbler with Charm

Starbucks

Pink Cherry Blossom Tumbler with Charm

The stunning hanging butterfly charm is enough reason to snag this spring-themed tumbler, perfect for all hot coffees and teas.

\u200bPink Floral Cold Cup

Starbucks

Pink Floral Cold Cup

If iced coffee is where your heart lies, opt for this pink and blue cold cup!

\u200bReflective Cherry Blossom Tumbler

Starbucks

Reflective Cherry Blossom Tumbler

From the flowers and butterflies to the rainbow-esque reflective design, this tumbler is a whole work of art in itself.

\u200bPink Soft Touch Cold Cup

Starbucks

Pink Soft Touch Cold Cup

Made with a satisfying 'soft touch' texture, this cold cup can easily serve up iced coffees, cold brews, and Frappuccinos.

Starbucks Mother's Day 2025 Cups

Starbucks Mother's Day 2025 Cups

Starbucks

Starbucks' Mother's Day cups will be available at any Starbucks licensed store in the U.S., including ones inside grocery stores, airports, hospitals and more! This 4-cup collection is loaded with plenty of bright colors and floral designs to honor the loved ones in your life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news!

food newsstarbuckscupsstarbucks newsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

sydney sweeney vanity fair oscars afterparty
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney Is A Total Bombshell After Postponing Her Wedding

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

andrew garfield monica barbaro
Celebrity News

Sorry Y'all, Andrew Garfield Might Be Off The Market

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit