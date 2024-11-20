21 Thoughtful Gift Ideas You Can Buy For Under $25
Gift giving can be hard, especially when you get into the weeds of what would make your recipient feel special, what they need, and what colors, patterns, and details they'd prefer. But there's one thing for sure: you know your friends well, and if your giftis intentional, they're sure to love it. These thoughtful gift ideas under $25 are fun, colorful, and even customizable, which makes them the perfect option for your best friends and family members. Don't forget to check out our Handmade Gifts To Give Something A Bit More Unique This Year.
Keep reading for the best gifts under $25 to give this holiday season!
The Best Under-$25 Gifts To Give All Your Loved Ones
Amazon
Cow Utensil Holder
We all need kitchen supplies. And when the supplies are this cute and kitschy?! I simply can't pass them up. It'll serve as storage and decor, and that's a win-win when you have limited counter space.
Etsy
CrispPagesandCo Themed Book Blind Date
We love blind book dates almost as much as we love themed book blind dates. If you've never done one of these blind dates before, it's when you buy a book based on a few details instead of knowing the full synopsis. This themed option is a great option for any book lover in your life.
Lush
Lush Gift Set Secret Santa
Give your BFF these limited-edition bath products that will make their spa day way more colorful. We love making our Christmas bubble baths a whole event (we're talking wine, a movie, and face masks) and this Magical Santa Bath Bomb and Frosty the Snowman Bath Bomb are the perfect picks.
Baggu
Baby Baggu
If your recipient strictly uses reusable totes, grab them a colorful and cute (not to mention romantic!) option so that they remember you every time they go to the store and help the environment at the same time.
Amazon
Mocktail Party
There are a variety of reasons why someone might choose to be booze-free at the moment, but that doesn't mean they have to miss out on all the fun. We love a good mocktail — they're cheaper, flavorful, and don't leave you with a headache! This mocktail recipe book is filled with 75 recipes to keep happy hour extra happy.
Printique
Printique Centerfold Calendars
Custom calendars are an extra-special gift idea since you can fill them with photos from the year. This is one gift my family always gets my dad, and flipping through the pages is one of my favorite things to do every Christmas! When you add pics from weddings, birthdays, and trips, they almost become like a time capsule.
Amazon
The Hygge Game
I love hygge (the focus on living a cozy, warm lifestyle) as much as the next person. If you have a friend who loves games, then this question game will make a great gift. It lets you have fun and get to know each other better at the same time.
Etsy
StudioChelseaCo Main Character Energy Mug
Even the most confident people need a reminder that they are, in fact, the main character. This super cute mug will make their evening cup of tea even better than it was before — and infuse their mug cabinet with a little bit of Barbievibes!
Anthropologie
Holiday in the City Stoneware Dessert Plate
Remind your travel buddy of a trip you went on together, or gift them with a plate in honor of somewhere you want to visit together! Whichever plate you choose will look amazing as a Christmas cookie display.
Target
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
If you have a beauty lover in your life, grab them this matte liquid lipstick that's made with a vegan formula. As much as we love the lipstick shades, we love that it's Black-founded even more.
American Eagle
AE Dill The Halls Crew Socks
The pickle girl in your life will be head over heels for these socks. And the fact they feature big red bows makes them even better!
Etsy
LovekokiGifts Mother And Daughter Personalized Wall Art
Grab your mom this custom wall art for her office or bedroom. You can choose the hair style and color, clothing, hand pose, skin color, and body size to make it accurate and extra special.
Amazon
Ice Roller for Face
This ice roller will take your skincare routine to the next level. It provides a cooling sensation anywhere you need it for what definitely feels like an at-home facial. It's also the perfect way to wake up on days your brain just doesn't want to.
Amazon
LEUCHTTURM1917 A5 Hardback Notebook
Grab a notebook for any art lover (or bullet journaler) in your life. There are tons of ways you can make this gift special. You can give them prompts if they're a writer, or add in some watercolor designs every few pages. You can also fill it with poetry and song lyrics about their favorite topic. Leave at least a few empty pages so they can add their art too!
The Meadow
Dolfin Earl Grey Tea Dark Chocolate Bar
As much as we love Hershey's bars, we can't resist fancy dark chocolate when we see it. This bar has the earthy, romantic notes of Earl Grey tea, making it the perfect pick for anyone who'd rather be in London. You might as well grab two because you're going to want to keep one for yourself!
Anthropologie
The Atlas of Christmas
Whether your gift recipient loves to learn about different cultures around the world or just never stops reading, this is a fun and unique gift pick that will peak their curiosity. Plus, it will make a super cute coffee table book.
Cool Girl Candles
Cool Girl Candles This Smells Like Timothee Chalamet Wax Melt
We're obsessed with this company that lets you put your fangirl status at the forefront (especially after that Timmy lookalike contest), and these wax melts are no exception. The mix of peach, mandarin, florals, and vanilla is almost too good to be true.
Amazon
Galison Winter Lights Foil Puzzle
If puzzles are a part of your annual New Years Day celebration, opt for this puzzle that will transport you into the coziest winter night! I want to visit this city ASAP.
Etsy
SwiftiePins Taylor Swift "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" Enamel Pin
Enamel pins are a quirky and colorful way to add personality to your favorite denim jackets, and if you haven't stopped singing this song from Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department, then why not let the world know?!
Etsy
The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe Inspired Loose Leaf Tea
Whether you're making Bridgerton recipes or Harry Potter cocktails, food is always a fun way to be transported into your favorite stories. I'm adding this tea inspired by The Chronicles of Narnia to my wishlist, STAT.
Amazon
Paint by Number for Adults
DIY paint kits make for a fun gift because not only does your recipient get to complete a fun activity but they also get a unique piece of art at the end. I'd call that a win-win. Grab two and turn it into a fun date night activity!
