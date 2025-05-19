The Starbucks Summer Menu Just Dropped, And It Brings Back A “Very Divisive” Menu Item

Starbucks fans, the Starbucks summer menu for 2025 is here! Launched on Tuesday, May 20, the coffee chain's bringing us a totally stacked seasonal lineup.

Below, we're diving into each item so you know what to expect!

Yummm. Inspired by horchata, this new shaken espresso flavor from Starbucks has notes of cinnamon and vanilla, both of which pair really well for a light and refreshing sip – much needed in the summer! Per some Starbucks employees on Reddit , it looks like it'll be crafted using an all-new horchata syrup , too. 👀

Starbucks

Summer-Berry Refreshers

That's right: Starbucks' boba drinks are officially back! The chain's blue-tinted Summer-Berry Refreshers come with a serving of raspberry-flavored popping boba to elicit summertime fun. The boba pearls were very divisive among baristas and customers when they first hit menus in 2024.

Last year, this lineup of Refreshers came in three variations: the Summer-Berry Refresher, the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink (mixed with coconut milk), all of which are back on the summer menu for 2025! After a taste test from last year's launch, the Summer Skies Drink ended up being our favorite.