Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

This is gonna be good.

The Starbucks Summer Menu Just Dropped, And It Brings Back A “Very Divisive” Menu Item

Starbucks Summer Menu 2025
Meredith Holser
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 19, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starbucks fans, the Starbucks summer menu for 2025 is here! Launched on Tuesday, May 20, the coffee chain's bringing us a totally stacked seasonal lineup.

Scroll on to see everything coming to the Starbucks summer menu starting May 20!

Meet The ​​Starbucks Summer Menu For 2025

\u200b\u200bStarbucks Summer Menu 2025

Starbucks

Here's the full lineup for this year's Starbucks summer menu:

  • NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Summer-Berry Refreshers (Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher and Summer Skies Drink to return)
  • NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop
Below, we're diving into each item so you know what to expect!
\u200b\u200bStarbucks Shaken Espresso

Starbucks

NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Yummm. Inspired by horchata, this new shaken espresso flavor from Starbucks has notes of cinnamon and vanilla, both of which pair really well for a light and refreshing sip – much needed in the summer! Per some Starbucks employees on Reddit, it looks like it'll be crafted using an all-new horchata syrup, too. 👀

Starbucks Summer-Berry Refreshers

Starbucks

Summer-Berry Refreshers

That's right: Starbucks' boba drinks are officially back! The chain's blue-tinted Summer-Berry Refreshers come with a serving of raspberry-flavored popping boba to elicit summertime fun. The boba pearls were very divisive among baristas and customers when they first hit menus in 2024.

Last year, this lineup of Refreshers came in three variations: the Summer-Berry Refresher, the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink (mixed with coconut milk), all of which are back on the summer menu for 2025! After a taste test from last year's launch, the Summer Skies Drink ended up being our favorite.

Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop

Starbucks

NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop

Lastly, Starbucks has a brand-new cake pop flavor for summertime: Strawberries & Cream! Some Starbucks employees on Reddit noted that it'll include a strawberry cake base with buttercream, which sounds so yummy. This new bite will join the existing cake pop trio of Birthday Cake, Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream.

Subscribe to our newsletterfor more Starbucks news + updates!

This post has been updated.

food newsstarbucksstarbucks newsstarbucks menumenu leakfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

food network fans blast channel
TV

The Food Network Fans Blast Channel: "Due For A Reckoning"

eddington cannes premiere emma stone bee
Entertainment

Emma Stone's Bee Attack At Cannes Was So Crazy, I Thought It Was AI Generated

​Trader Joe's Peonies
Home News

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are "So Happy" These $10 Flowers Are Finally Back In Stores

​Trader Joe's Items That Could Potentially Be Impacted By Tariffs
Food News & Menu Updates

10 Trader Joe’s Products Worth Buying Now Before Tariffs Hit

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit