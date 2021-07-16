The Best Under-$100 Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
It's here—early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has begun, and it opens to the public online July 28 at 12am PT. Even if you're not a Nordstrom cardmember with early access, this year, you can already begin scoping out the deals that will be available to start building your wish list. And one quick glimpse will tell you the deals are good—like always, new arrivals for next season are marked down, so instead of waiting for the end of season sale when trends are tired and pickings are slim, you can scoop them all up now. Meaning, you can pick out a new fall coat, add a few seasonal essentials to your wardrobe, and splurge on a few fun trends and accessories, knowing you'll have ample time to experiment and wear them all season long. So before the flood gates open on July 28, we handpicked the very best finds from the entire sale, all for under $100 (we told you the deals were good!). Just note that some of these items may have limited availability after Early Access is over, but you can always apply for a Nordstrom card and start shopping early as soon as you're approved.
Loungewear
Boyfriend Satin Button Up Shirt ($29, was 49)
Score a loungewear-like set you can also wear to the office with loafers, and go out in with a pair of heeled sandals.
Ribbed Button Up Cardigan ($39, was $59) and Ribbed Sweater Pants ($30, was $49)
Cozy up as the temperatures cool in this contoured ribbed-knit two piece—that you can also style as two separate pieces.
Dresses
Leopard Print Mock Neck Minidress ($50, was $78)
Swap summer florals for a fall-friendly animal print with this sweet but edgy ruffle dress, which you can still pair with sneakers and sandals until boot weather is officially here.
Rib Turtleneck Sleeveless Midi Dress ($39, was $59)
A sleeveless knit dress will be your go-to fall transition piece for the office. Just add a blazer for an extra-professional touch.
Paisley Tie Waist A-Line Long Sleeve Dress ($77, was $129)
Paisley print is a must for fall, as is this romantic, bohemian dress.
Date Night Body-Con Cinch Cocktail Dress ($30, was $55)
Skip the FOMO and add the perfect little black dress to your closet so you never have to say no to date nights and girls' nights for the rest of the year.
Front Slit Long Sleeve Rib Dress ($26, was $39)
Knit dresses like this one are a closet all star—transition it between seasons and from day to night with a simple swap of shoes.
Print Mesh Slip Dress ($19, was $29)
Join the mesh dress trend with this wearable, lined style in a seasonless print that will take you from the end of summer and well into fall.
Sweaters
Polo Sweater ($35, was $59)
Switch up your office attire with a chic polo sweater, perfect for pairing with slacks and pencil skirts alike.
Clifton Cutout Rib Sweater ($55, was $78)
This two piece set includes a gorgeous knit cami you can wear solo, or with a cool-girl shrug for a little more coverage in the office AC or on a cool summer evening.
Cropped Rib Cardigan & Camisole Set ($26, was $39)
Cardi sets are an irresistibly cute trend that aren't going anywhere anytime soon, making this affordable combo an immediate add to cart.
Ariana Turtleneck Vest ($50, was $78)
Upgrade your sweater vest collection for the office with this elevated turtleneck style.
Tops
Esther Animal Print Collar Blouse ($50, was $72)
It's always easier to try out a bold trend like a Chelsea collar when it's on sale!
Crop Sweater Vest ($23, was $35)
Add a new hue and a cropped style to your sweater vest selection and pair with jeans or shorts for a simple end-of-summer outfit.
Chaddie Camisole ($30, was $45)
Camis are a must have for your going out wardrobe, whether you wear them on their own or under a blazer or leather jacket.
Madewell Oversize Ex-Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt ($50, was $78)
It never hurts to add a classic new button shirt to your wardrobe, especially at this price.
Be Proud by BP. Gender Inclusive Print Mesh Turtleneck Top ($26, was $39)
Express yourself with a fun mesh print top that will help your outfit take center stage, even when paired with classic blue jeans.
Bottoms
Levi's® Ribcage Ankle Straight Leg Jeans ($72, was $108)
It'd probably be a good idea to replace your skinny jeans with a relaxed, on-sale pair of Levi's by now.
BB Dakota Basel Faux Leather Miniskirt ($50, was $79)
Give all your new going-out tops something to be worn with besides jeans.
Slim Fit Denim Overalls ($39, was $59)
Throwing on a pair of overalls is the fall equivalent of throwing on a simple sundress for summer—so make sure you have a reliable pair on hand when the temperatures begin to cool.
Night Walks Faux Leather Leggings ($40, was $68)
Faux leather leggings are your best friend in the cooler half of the year, so stock up while they're on sale.
Outerwear
Shirt Jacket ($32, was $49)
Before they sell out all over again next season, make sure you have a few shacket prints in your rotation for fall.
Faux Leather Moto Jacket ($55, was $98)
It is my personal (and well-researched, if I do say so myself) opinion that this is the best faux leather jacket on the market. And you simply cannot beat Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale price!
Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket ($36, was $55)
A modern cut breathes new life into the quilted jacket style for a cool but practical transition coat option.
Boyfriend Flannel Blazer ($70, was $119)
If you're ready to revamp your work wardrobe, start with a classic camel blazer.
Levis® Dad Water Resistant Faux Leather Zip Jacket ($90, was $150)
We're calling it: Dad jackets from the 90s will be the next big outerwear trend for the upcoming season. Secure one ASAP.
Long Wool Shirt Jacket ($99, was $149)
A long, wool shirt jacket will keep you extra cozy in the coming seasons, whether you layer over sweats or an outfit on a night out.
Active
Live In High Waist Leggings ($29, was $59)
There's no reason not to add this cult pair of classic black leggings to your Anniversary Sale picks.
Booty Boost Double Layer Skirt ($48, was $72)
Whether or not you picked up playing tennis during the pandemic, you can still sport the preppy look with this on-sale tennis skirt.
Nike Sportswear Crewneck Sweatshirt ($60 $45) and Essential Fleece Pants ($60 $45)
If you've been wearing the same sweats every day for a year, no judgments, but it's probably time to replace them (especially when you can buy Nike's best sweat set at a discount).
Luca 2-Piece Yoga & Fitness Towel Bundle ($51, was $77)
Head back to yoga class in style with a cool (and clean) new towel set.
Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe ($90, was $120)
Whether you picked up running or simply going for daily walks in quarantine, it's also likely time for a cool new pair of training sneakers, courtesy of Nike.
Sam Edelman Poppy Sneaker ($50, was $100)
This is an unbeatable price for a clean new pair of quality white sneaks for your closet.
Lana Slide Sandal ($40, was $60)
A warm, cognac sandal is an end-of-summer must that you might even be able to get away with wearing in the fall, weather depending.
Schutz Myreh Block Heel Sandal ($75, was $118)
The one sandal you can wear to the rest of your weddings this year, sorted.
Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot ($80, was $120)
Make slipping on your go-to chunky sole boot easier this season with a stretchy sock detail.
Schutz Tarah Pointed Toe Bootie ($95, was $148)
A retro pair of booties will instantly make the rest of your wardrobe look on-trend for fall.
Franco Sarto Balin Platform Loafer ($59, was $89)
Heading back to the office doesn't have to mean the return of painful and pinching work shoes. Instead, opt for a commanding pair of platform loafers.
Accessories
Kensington Woven Straw Basket Tote ($90, was $135)
Give your basket tote an update with beautiful leather details that make it wearable beyond the beach.
Calpak Terrazzo Carry-On Suitcase ($99, was $165)
You'll always be able to spot this cute and affordable suitcase at the airport, which will be an essential investment as your travel plans pick back up again.
Kendra Scott Scarlet Bead & Chain Layered Necklaces ($86, was $128)
Get summer's best jewelry trends in one easy-to-style set.
Packable Panama Hat ($26, was $39)
A must for your end-of-summer packing lists.
