20 Summer Finds We're Eyeing From Nordstrom Right Now
It turns out a quick Nordstrom run is all you need to completely transform your wardrobe with summer 2021 fashion trends. There's always plenty to choose from at the beloved department store, from emerging contemporary brands to tried-and-true labels. And this summer, the selection doesn't disappoint. But rather than let you get lost in the endless pages of options, we've curated the best picks of the season to make it extra easy to freshen up your wardrobe. Whether your personal style leans classic and feminine, or you prefer to experiment with edgier and androgynous trends, you'll find a few new budget-friendly styles you're bound to love below.
BP Linen Halter Dress ($45)
This summer marks the return of halter-dresses, preferably in candy-colored hues. Let this linen number be your go-to weekend ensemble or beach cover up.
Eliza Ja Smocked Midi Dress Set ($138)
A sweet, smocked dress is another summer wardrobe must. The light cotton fabric and a pastel plaid print makes this one a reliable everyday option.
House Of Want We Are Timeless Bag ($78)
White bags will add a summery spirit to anything in your wardrobe. Thankfully, this uniquely shaped shoulder bag is still functional enough to hold all of your necessities.
Open Edit Camp Shirt ($48)
Camp shirts are about to become your favorite new summer staple. Find yourself tossing this retro print over every outfit to give your shoulders a little more shade.
Zella Pocket Bike Shorts ($49)
Make sure you have a few colors of biker shorts on hand to pair with everything from an oversized band tee to your new camp shirt or vest (and, of course, your workout fit!).
Open Edit Blazer Vest ($69)
Whether or not you're dressing up for the office again, an oversized blazer vest will polish off any summer ensemble.
Eliou Bead Necklace ($98)
Cue the summer-camp nostalgia! Beaded jewelry is in, but instead of feeling childish, this delicate seed bead necklace will have you feeling on-trend and all grown-up.
Free People Knit Halter Top ($58)
Check off two trends in one with this crochet, halter-neck top. Pair with wide leg jeans or a satin midi skirt and mules to lean into a seasonal 90s aesthetic, rather than a passé 70s vibe.
Good American Good 90's Jeans ($149)
Look to Good American for a perfectly worn-in pair of wide leg jeans—the ideal, breathable denim trend for summer.
Schutz Dethalia Sandal ($98)
A fun pair of neon sandals instantly transforms any outfit for summer, like these lime green mules from Schutz.
Nordstrom Tiered Cotton Dress ($99)
You can score the oversized maxi dress trend from Nordstrom, too. Just don't be surprised when it's all you want to throw on all summer long.
Open Edit Jagger Sandal ($50)
Don't miss your chance to snag these fun kitten heels for an affordable take on the bright sandal trend.
Reformation Kamren Linen Set ($248)
No Hot Girl Summer wardrobe is complete without an attention-grabbing two-piece set. This charming chambray option is sure to have the compliments rolling in.
Baublebar Sage Earrings ($44)
Colorful enamel earrings are another grown-up approach to the camp jewelry trend. These huggies still add a youthful touch, without feeling totally child-like.
NIA Terry Cloth Dress ($59)
No trend is more practical in the summer heat than terry cloth dresses, considering their, let's say, moisture-absorbing qualities.
Staud Ida Smocked Dress ($295)
This buttercup-yellow dress is the perfect find for backyard parties and outdoor date nights.
Farm Rio Sunset Hat ($75)
A vacation-ready bucket hat will transform simple pieces like a white tee or a little black bikini, and adds extra sun protection.
WAYF Plana Shirt ($60) and Neko Shorts ($48)
Nordstrom also has the breathable cotton shirt set trend covered. This pink set is primed for mixing and matching all season long.
Madewell Baggy Bermuda Shorts ($80)
Baggy cut-offs will be your bestie this summer. Throw them on after the beach or with a blazer and strappy heels for a warm night out.
Steve Madden Mayra Slide ($70)
Finish off your warm-weather fits with this cool and casual pair of puffy slides.
Whether you love colorful and girly or totally minimalist, these summer trends are great for every kind of activity.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.