"FBoy Island" Season 3 Brings On The Heat At The CW After MAX Cancellation
During my last internship, my manager and I bonded over FBoy Island together — it was our own little best-kept secret that no one else ever really understood. Naturally, my heart broke when HBO MAX canceled the show after two seasons. While MAX has proved itself as a strong-standing competitor amongst popular streaming channels like Netflix and Hulu with groundbreaking originals like Succession and The White Lotus, I have my doubts that many people even knew about this gem.
Well, whichever C-suite level execs at The CW gave season three this stellar pick-up the go-ahead gets five stars from me. The CW has a long-running history of being an incredible middleman for iconic shows, broadcasting the likes of Gossip Girl and The Vampire Diaries, so there’s no surprise that they’ve joined the winning team here with FBoy Island.
So, if you’re new to FBoy Island or just itching for a recap, read ahead to prepare for the rest of season three!
What is "FBoy Island" about?
F-boy island follows three women on an island surrounded by 21 bachelors, challenged with the mission of deciphering between which of their potential boos are "FBoys" and which are "nice guys." If the girls pick well, then they'll ride off into the sunset with a new love and the cash prize. But if they fall for the FBoy, then they'll leave how they came.
What happened in the last season of "FBoy Island"?
Spoiler alert! The last season of FBoy Island took an unexpected turn that left audiences well, shook. Hot and spicy Tamaris, one of the three ladies from season two, opted out of love and took the money for herself. That's right — girls are players too, and this final chess move gave future contestants the option not to settle
Who's in the cast of "FBoy Island" Season 3?
Katie Thurston: 32, a former Bachelorette and comedian
Hali Okeowo: 23, a commercial and lifestyle model
Daniella Grace Almeida: 33, a snowboarder and commercial model
"FBoy Island" Season 3, Episode 1 Recap
The first episode “This Is Gonna Be a Good Season,” played out in true FBoy Island fashion. It started out good with getting to know our girls for the season. We got an inside look at their likes, dislikes, and what exactly they think separates the good guys from the F boys. After getting to know the girls, Nikki (our charming host) ushered in this season’s group of guys. At the first meet, the guys were challenged to show our girls all of their green flags, literally. Whoever got a green flag from the entire crew, won an air of safety. Between the first challenge and eliminations, the boys only had the mixer to prove why they shouldn’t be eliminated. Two of our ladies wasted no time and snagged the first smooches of the season. The girls end up booting two nice guys and a single FBoy.
"FBoy Island" Season 3, Episode 2 Recap
The second episode, titled “I Care Bro,” began with Daniella, Hali, and Katie all picking one of the contestants for a solo date. We weren’t surprised with who they picked, but one did come out of left field. As things started to heat up, tensions arore and testosterone levels definitely started to flare. The boys started pointing fingers at who they’re pinning as FBoys in order to prove their loyalty to the ladies. Towards the end of the night, we were able to settle in on who we’re shipping...and get to see a big player's true colors. In the end, Hali sent Chris home (a timid FBoy), Daniella cut Bryce ( a doting nice guy), and Katie gave Tanner (a good guy, of course) her heeled, rhinestone sandal.
When can I watch "FBoy Island" Season 3?
You can catch FBoy Island every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW app or online.
