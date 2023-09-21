6 Fall Outfits Inspired By "The Vampire Diaries"
There is, and will never be, a moment in fashion like the end of the 2000s. The giant belts, the tights under shorts, the Henley tees (although who am I kidding, I will still never say no to a Henley tee). My favorite place to look when thinking about fashion is the TV shows of the time. While the costume design might be exaggerated, it's rooted in what we were all wearing — and The Vampire Diaries is one of those shows that was filled to the brim with fall outfits I wanted to recreate.
Each of the three leading ladies — Elena Gilbert, Caroline Forbes, and Bonnie Bennet — had a distinct style that still worked very well together. No matter which character, outfit, or accessory was your favorite, they're all super easy to transform to fit your own style! Here are six The Vampire Diaries fall outfits you can recreate when you start your annual rewatch.
The Vampire Diaries Style
The Vampire Diaries as a whole was moody and a little edgy, and all the women tend to wear tees, jeans, and a leather jacket, jean jacket, or cardigan, so consider that a good place to start if you want to recreate some The Vampire Diaries fall outfits! Within that aesthetic, however, understanding Elena, Bonnie, and Caroline's style is super easy if you break them each down.
Elena — Casual: Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) loves stylish basics like jeans, solid tops, and a simple but eye-catching jacket. She actually wears that combo in almost every episode! She also definitely loves a jewel tone, and is often seen in shades like cobalt, deep red, or magenta.
Bonnie — Bohemian: The perfect mix between boho and chic, Bonnie Bennet (Kat Graham) will wear a lot of different earth tones in the same outfit, and pairs lots of different patterns and textures together. She's grounded, and has a good head on her shoulders, and her costumes definitely convey that!
Caroline — Feminine: I'd say that out of these three, Caroline (Candice King) actually tends to be a little edgier than Bonnie or Elena, especially after she becomes a vampire. I love how she pairs black leather with a floral tank, or a studded jacket with a multicolored, cozy scarf. She loves a good cami + cardigan combo, or a nice sundress.
Elena Gilbert
Mock neck sweater ($69); Lettuce edge turtleneck ($12); Ripped denim mini skirt ($50); Mary Janes ($50, was $70)
If there's anything our Vampire Diaries lead is gonna do, it's wear a lacy tank under a v-neck tee shirt. I love how this top proves fall outfits can have bright colors, so I opted for an equally-bright sweater (with a lettuce edge turtleneck to layer on days it's extra cold!). I bought these Mary Janes last week and haven't been able to stop thinking about them since, so we're going full Y2K with the shoes and a denim mini.
Leather blazer ($140); Red tank ($10 was $12); Baggy jeans ($198); Black Chelsea boots ($53)
During the pilot, Elena wears this amazing red + black combo that immediately made me think about a nice GNO or date night outfit. You really can't go wrong with a leather jacket, and I'd say the 2023 equivalent to Elena's jacket is an oversized leather blazer. I just cannot get enough! To add emphasis to the size of the blazer, opt for a more fitted or cropped top, which will also contrast a baggy pair of jeans. Black Chelsea boots add the perfect base.
Bonnie Bennett
Abercrombie oversized graphic tee ($29); Madewell wide leg trousers ($118); Steve Madden chunky white sneakers ($100); Madewell tote bag ($168)
A marvelous byproduct of athleisure has been the way it intersects with classy businesswear. Bonnie is always ready to get down to business, and trousers and a tote balance out sneakers and a graphic tee (especially if you throw your hair up with a headband or into a claw clip). Swap the lemons for a tomato girl-approved pick, or a sweater!
Sheer tank ($58); Oversized cardigan ($40, was $50); Straight leg jeans ($90); Ballet flats ($90); Layered necklaces ($78)
I am obsessed with all of the textures going on in this outfit, but how the central color scheme lets Bonnie pair a so many different details. The lacy cami was a staple of the 2000s, which I swapped for a sheer pick that will look amazing paired under an oversized cardigan. These cap toe shoes are reminiscent of both kitten heels and ballet flats (both of which you can wear instead), but chunky sneakers will also look great.
Caroline Forbes
Cardigan ($55); Crochet tank top ($34); Straight leg jeans ($44, was $50); Black Chelsea boots ($53)
Ah, the skinny scarf. We all wanted them, and we all accumulated them. The pattern and texture is definitely reminiscent of crochet tanks (a summer top must-have). You can wear the tank and jeans on their own if it's still warm, but for people who love to keep things extra cozy, pair it with an oversized cardi when temps turn chilly (or if you refuse to not wear a cardigan now that it's September).
Tweed jacket ($140); Lavender bodysuit ($178); Wide leg jeans ($80); Block heel boots ($130)
Caroline loves classy styles as much as she does edgier ones, and this white jacket is a standout moment because of how bright it is. To keep the tweed jacket from feeling too old-school, pair with a sexy bodysuit and wide leg pants. The block heels are another fun callback to the Y2K heeled boot trend, but are much easier (and more comfortable) to walk in!
Which The Vampire Diaries fall outfit will you be wearing this autumn? Let us know your hottest TVD take in the comments!
