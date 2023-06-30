14 Of The Best Maxi Dresses Under $100 You Can Find This Summer
Summer dresses are the stuff dreams are made of...okay, maybe they're not quite that major, but they should be. There are sensual slip dresses that are great for hot date nights, breezy beach dresses that have an effortless vibe, and everything in between. Specifically, it seems like maxi dresses are having their 'it girl' moment, and it's a trend we can get behind.
If you've been thinking about adding to your summer wardrobe, I found 14 maxi dresses under $100 for you to sort through, so you can be stylish on a budget.
Anthropologie Strapless Twist-Front Dress ($88)
Image via Anthropologie
Tube-top and bandeau dresses are heating up this summer, so it makes sense Anthropologie jumped on the train with this super cute option. It has a subtle twist-front detail that gives it extra oomph — which I know you'll appreciate.
Target Ruffle Maxi Empire Waist Dress ($25, was $35)
Image via Target
Target historically offers affordable, trendy pieces, and it's clear they aren't stopping anytime soon. This empire waist ruffle dress works perfectly for a day trip to Martha's Vineyard, or to your fave bottomless brunch spot.
Target Striped Ruched Maxi Dress ($40, was $43)
Image via Target
Everyone will know you're in vacay-mode once they see you in this dress. It has a subtle nautical vibe without going full sailboats, so be sure to pack it on your next coastal trip!
Fashion Nova Majestic Secret Maxi Dress in Cream ($32, was $40)
Image via Fashion Nova
Sometimes you want to wear something that hugs your curves...but doesn't make you feel suffocated. Fashion Nova is known for its sexy pieces, but this lined, ruched maxi dress will give you all the sex appeal without revealing more than you planned.
MANGO Striped Wrap Dress ($60, was $80)
Image via MANGO
We don't think wrap dresses are ever going out of style, especially when you get all of the elegance with little-to-no effort. This simply elegant maxi wrap is perfect for your summer soirees!
MANGO Knot Dress With Openings in White ($60, was $80)
Image via MANGO
This dress is giving "I'm going to Mykonos and the Riviera" this summer. Even if you're not, you're still sure to give quiet luxury energy in it.
Meshki Sydney Straight Neck Slip Dress in Emerald ($85)
Image via Meshki
Remember what we said about sensual slip dresses? You'll turns heads all day and night in this sultry number.
NA-KD Cowl Neck Maxi Dress in Multicolor ($60)
Image via NA-KD
If you want to wear a slip dress that doesn't cling to the body as much, try this cowl neck option from NA-KD instead. Hello, tasteful zebra print!
H&M Tie-Belt Button-Front Dress ($50)
Image via H&M
Wrap dresses aren't the only way to accentuate your waist! Try wearing this black tie-belt button-front dress from H&M for a similiar vibe.
H&M Dress With Eyelet Embroidery in Bright Blue ($75)
Image via H&M
Tired of wearing neutrals? We hear ya. Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with this blue eyelet embroidered dress by H&M!
H&M Button-Front Puff-Sleeved Dress ($50)
Image via H&M
If you love House of CB dresses, but need an affordable option that's similar, try snagging this floral puff-sleeved dress from H&M. You won't be sorry!
Zara Embroidered Linen Dress ($90)
Image via Zara
This dress is the perfect embodiment of summer! It has a floral design and thigh slit that will make you feel like you're in your own summer rom-com.
Zara Minimalist Denim Dress ($50, was $90)
Denim is always in, but it can be heavy and restrictive. This flowy maxi dress from Zara gives you all the darling denim you want with the breathability you need in the summer heat.
GAP Linen-Blend Tiered Maxi Dress ($59, was $118)
Image via GAP
There's a way to take on patterns and maintain a more neutral color palette. This linen-blend floral, tiered maxi dress from GAP is one to consider, giving you the floral vibe without being too bold.
