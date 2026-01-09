From 'Free Guy' To 'Cold Storage': Where To Watch Joe Keery After ‘Stranger Things’

Steve Harrington's story might be over, considering Stranger Things officially ended on December 31, 2025. But don't worry, Joe Keery fans! There are plenty of movies and TV shows featuring the actor that will fill the void left behind by the Netflix show. And these titles cover a variety of genres, so no matter what your vibe is, there's a Joe Keery movie & TV show for you.

Scroll to find out where you can watch Joe Keery after you finish watching Stranger Things 5 (and after you've rewatched it).

Cold Storage — In Theaters February 13, 2026 Studio Canal This new movie is all about two night shift workers (Joe and Georgina Campbell) who have to figure out a plan to save the world when a parasite starts to spread from an old military base.

Free Guy — Stream on Disney+ Twentieth Century Fox This Joe Keery is the closest we've gotten to Steve Harrington in a rom-com, which makes it my favorite on this list. It's all about Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a background video game character who decides he wants to live life on his own terms.

Marmalade — Rent on Amazon Prime Signature Films This movie finds Joe's character Baron sharing his life story with his new cellmate after he's arrested, including how Baron met the love of his life: the titular Marmalade (Camila Morrone).

Fargo Season 5 — Stream on Hulu FX The fifth season of Fargo is all about a woman (Juno Temple) living in Minnesota who realizes she can't outrun her past. Joe plays the ever-so-memorable Deputy Gator Tillman.

Finally Dawn — Stream on Prime Video & Tubi Samuel Goldwyn Films Finally Dawn follows a young Italian girl who gets swept up into the whirlwind of Hollywood magic in the 1950s — including the shine of her favorite star (Lily James) and a handsome stranger (Joe Keery, duh).

Spree — Stream on Tubi RLJE Films Okay, if horror and thrills are more your speed, then check out Spree, which follows a rideshare driver who decides to give his rides a deadly edge — and livestream the whole thing.

"Loser" by Tame Impala Music Video — Stream on YouTube Tame Impala/Screens, Iconoclast, & Good World Creative And for a smaller dose of your favorite Hawkins basketball player, you can watch Tame Impala's "Loser" music video as many times as you want!

