An Exclusive Look At "Marmalade," Starring Joe Keery And Camila Morrone
Ever since the latest season of Stranger Things and Daisy Jones and the Six ended, I have not been able to stop thinking about Joe Keery and Camila Morrone. Because let's face it, rewatching a comfort show is one of the best experiences ever, but there's nothing like seeing your favorite actors expand into brand new roles! Good news: Joe and Camila's new movie Marmalade is on its way — and we have an exclusive first look.
What is the new movie Marmalade about?
Baron (Joe Keery) has just been arrested, and in his cell, he strikes up a friendship with Otis (Aldis Hodge) in the hopes they can escape together. As they get to work on a plan, Baron tells Otis the story of how he met the love of his life Marmalade (Camila Morrone) — and the "Bonnie and Clyde" scheme the couple planned on using for their dream life.
Who's in Marmalade?
Marmalade stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), and Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami). Keir O’Donnell (who you might know from Wedding Crashers) is behind the camera in his directorial debut.
Where can I watch marmalade movie?
The film will hit theaters and on demand starting February 9!
Where was Marmalade filmed?
The Marmalade movie was totally filmed in Minnesota, something location manager Anne Healy had wanted for decades. According to Southwest News Media, Anne drove through downtown Jordan in the 90s and fell in love.
Who does Joe Keery play in marmalade?
Joe Keery plays the lead character in Marmalade, named Baron. After he helps his girlfriend Marmalade rob a bank (in the hopes the money will help his sick mom and give him a new life), he winds up in jail.
Is Marmalade a romance?
Marmalade is listed on Rotten Tomatoes as a crime-drama-romance and has a runtime of one hour, 39 minutes. This story sounds complex, edgy, and very unexpected. We can't wait!
Are you excited to see the Marmalade movie? Let us know what else you'd want to see Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in in the comments!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!