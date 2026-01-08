Missing 'TSITP'? Netflix's ‘Finding Her Edge’ Trailer Just Dropped A Hot New Love Triangle

The Finding Her Edge trailer is finally here, and it will totally fill The Summer I Turned Pretty & My Life With The Walter Boys void in your life. If you're like me, every year when winter comes, you have to watch Michelle Trachtenberg's Ice Princess. There's just something about the ice skating of it all that feels like the perfect way to spend a winter movie night. Well, there's a brand new Netflix show coming to the streamer in January, called Finding Her Edge, that is PERFECT for any Ice Princess lovers. Keep reading for the full rundown.

Here's everything you need to know about Finding Her Edge, coming to Netflix January 22, 2026.

The Latest Update on 'Finding Her Edge' On January 8, we finally got the first Finding Her Edge trailer! And while the ice skating element is definitely at the forefront, I can't help but focus on the romance. I am, after all, just a girl. There's so much tension between Freddie, Brayden, and Adriana and I can't get enough.

Where can I watch Finding Her Edge? Netflix Finding Her Edge is coming to Netflix on January 22, 2026. “I’m thrilled to work with WildBrain to bring Jennifer Iacopelli’s wonderful novel to the screen, a story that celebrates the pursuit of excellence while exploring the highs and lows of Austen-inspired romance," showrunner Jeff Norton said in a press release. “After 13 years in publishing and nearly a quarter of that somehow keeping the ultimate vague author secret, I finally get to announce that FINDING HER EDGE is going to be adapted for TV! All the figure skating drama you could want are coming to Netflix and Family Channel!” Jennifer Iacopelli said on X (via What's on Netflix).

What is Finding Her Edge about? Netflix This Netflix show is about three sisters set to inherit their family's figure skating empire. Adriana (the middle daughter) is training with a new partner named Brayden for the World Championship competition. She finds herself still drawn to her old partner Freddie, but things get even more complicated when Adriana and Brayden pretend to be a couple to help her family's rink survive. See what I mean about Ice Princess?! And with the love triangle of it all, it's also reminding me of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Who's in the Finding Her Edge cast? Netflix The Finding Her Edge cast includes: Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo

as Adriana Russo Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot

as Brayden Elliot Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell

as Freddie O'Connell Millie Davis as Riley Monroe

as Riley Monroe Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo

as Elise Russo Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo

How many episodes are there in Finding Her Edge? Netflix Finding Her Edge is set to have eight episodes.

When was Finding Her Edge filmed? Netflix Finding Her Edge was filmed from February to May 2025.

Excited for Finding Her Edge and all the new Netflix shows coming in 2026?