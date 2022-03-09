What Side Hustle You Should Start, Based On Your MBTI Type
A side hustle is a great way to either make some extra money or, if you’re dreaming of starting your own business, dip your toes into entrepreneurship without taking the plunge. After all, it’s low-risk, flexible, and you get to work on projects you enjoy.
But one of the most common questions I hear is, “how do I find a business idea?”
The Myers-Briggs personality assessment offers insights on your likes and dislikes and can be used to figure out what type of side business you might be cut out for. Get ready to start your side hustle with business ideas for each of the MBTI types.
INTJ ("The Architect")
You’re analytical, introverted, and quick to learn new topics that interest you. While you enjoy working on big problems, you’re not a people person and you’re fiercely independent. One of your core strengths is to take complex topics and turn them into actionable strategies. You’d thrive as a business consultant, technology consultant, or freelance writer.
INTP ("The Logician")
As a Logician, you’re creative, full of ideas, and innovative -- a perfect match for many side hustles. At the same time, while you love finding solutions to problems, you don’t necessarily want to work on the nitty-gritty of turning your vision into reality. Plus, as an introvert, you’d rather avoid wasting time on small talk. Look for side hustles such as innovation consulting, starting a software business, and tutoring.
ENTJ ("The Commander")
You’re a natural leader with a healthy dose of confidence. You strongly believe in your goals and have a knack for thinking strategically and holding a long-term focus. With these characteristics in mind, some of the top side hustles for you are executive coaching, corporate strategy consulting, and confidence coaching.
ENTP ("The Debater")
ENTPs are known for thinking big and questioning the status quo. You’re someone who knows how to connect different ideas to prove your point and has a great sense of humor. You could make it big as a sales consultant, speaking coach, Substack newsletter writer, or podcaster.
INFJ ("The Advocate")
With a deep sense of idealism and integrity, you’re passionate about leaving a lasting impact. You’re big on uplifting and helping others and you value meaningful relationships with those around you. Why not make your side hustle your mission? Some top ideas for you are non-profit consulting, photography, and life coaching.
INFP ("The Mediator")
You’re imaginative and empathetic to the core with a strong need for creative self-expression. Your side business can be a great source of purpose for you, but make sure you take action and actually get it off the ground. After all, this personality type often stays stuck in daydreaming rather than taking steps to fulfill their dreams. A few side hustle ideas include freelance copywriting, marketing consulting, or designing your own jewelry.
ENFJ ("The Protagonist")
As a popular leader with a great sense of purpose, you want to help those around you. And while you speak up for what you believe in, you always do so without coming off as pushy. Because you light up when you help others excel, side hustles like leadership coaching, career coaching, self-esteem coaching, and wedding planning will be right up your alley.
ENFP ("The Campaigner")
Outgoing and friendly, you tend to be the life of the party, while you value deep and meaningful connections with others. Because you have many ideas and interests, you might find it hard to focus on one side hustle idea. But remember, even if you decide on a side business today, you can always expand to other areas in the future. Side businesses where you get to use your people skills and creativity are likely to motivate you the most. You can use your core strengths by building a side hustle as a freelance social media manager, public relations consultant, freelance journalist, or charisma coach.
ISTJ ("The Logistician")
You thrive when you’re working towards a goal, especially if you get to do it on your own. Rules and guidelines are important to you and between facts and emotions, you always choose facts. Where you really shine is in making things run smoothly and efficiently and building long-term, consistent projects. That’s why you should consider app development, real estate investing, productivity coaching, or management consulting as side hustles.
ISFJ ("The Defender")
Even though you’re introverted, you love connecting with others. Working with people brings you a lot of joy and you go above and beyond to exceed their expectations. You could even be called a perfectionist, which makes side hustles such as virtual assistance, customer happiness consulting, relationship coaching, and interior design some of the top options for you.
ESTJ ("The Executive")
People often come to you for advice and guidance and you’re a born community builder. You’re a project manager at heart and your superpower is to turn complex challenges into simple steps. That’s why your side hustle ideas should involve some level of organization and structure. For instance, you’d stand out as a freelance project manager, freelance community manager, team-building consultant, or financial planner.
ESFJ ("The Consul")
As someone who is practical, well-organized, and social, you’re pretty much made for a side hustle where you get to work with people. And because you enjoy bringing value to those around you, starting a side business as a health coach, Airbnb host, employee motivation consultant, or HR consultant can feel especially rewarding.
ISTP ("The Virtuoso")
With your love for making things in mind, any side hustle where you get to use your practical skills is an ideal fit for you. You don’t flourish if things get too structured and you love the independence that a business can offer you. Look at side hustles such as starting a TaskRabbit or Thumbtack account, graphic design, or setting up your own repair shop.
ISFP ("The Adventurer")
You have an eye for arts and beauty and you live for creative freedom. A side hustle can give you a creative outlet if you’re not already feeling fulfilled in your 9-5. And as you don’t like to plan too much ahead (say, for your retirement), a side gig can bring in a well-needed income. For instance, start an Etsy e-commerce store, become a freelance creative director or an image consultant, or sell your illustrations online.
ESTP ("The Entrepreneur")
A side hustle can lead to a lot of excitement in your life. You’re a leader-type with plenty of energy and enthusiasm. And as you’re not a big fan of rigor or rules, stepping into the role of a business owner can be extremely fulfilling for you. Some of the top business ideas include freelance sales representative, branding consultant, and starting your own e-commerce business.
ESFP ("The Entertainer")
You know how to throw a party and you’re always there for those who need you. While you’re not particularly interested in repetitive tasks, you love working with people and making them happy. With your impeccable aesthetics, a side business such as an event planning business, a fashion brand, or a tour guiding business is an excellent choice for you.
Hopefully, you’re now one step closer to finding your side hustle idea. All of the MBTI types have their own weaknesses and strengths. Use them and you’ll find that perfect match for your personality type.
Luisa Zhou is an entrepreneur and the creator of the Employee to Entrepreneur system, which teaches people how to leave their day job and start their own six-figure-plus business working for themselves. She's been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and more. Sign up here to get her free blueprint for building a profitable online business that frees you from the 9-5.
