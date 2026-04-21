I Stayed at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas—And It’s Actually Worth the Hype

I've always really loved the color blue, whether it be because Belle was my favorite Disney princess, my school matched the sky, or it's always been my soul color, but when I walked into the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, I felt immediately at ease thanks to the blue and gold color palette. That's not necessarily a reflection of the service or hotel quality, but I had to point it out.

I was in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, and while Vegas can be fun, my introvert self needed an escape from the craziness of the strip. While the hotel can run for around $400, if you need also some introvert time, I think it's worth the splurge.

Here's everything I experienced at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas For the first day and a half, I got a little turned around because of just how big the hotel and casino are, but once I got my sense of direction, I knew exactly where to go! Every member of the staff, whether they were working at a restaurant or in the VIP lounge, were so helpful and communicative, which is one of the most important aspects of a hotel stay to me. I always felt like I could approach someone, even if I had the tiniest question.

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co My friend and I dined at the Chyna Club where we feasted on some saucy chicken, vegetables, and dumplings, followed up with delicious desserts. My favorite? A tiramisu teddy bear underneath a mochi blanket. I genuinely shed some tears eating him because he was so cute. Then we made our way over to Collins for a drink and some snacks, and as a history nerd I had to order a recipe from the 1950s!

Fontainebleau Las Vegas The rest of my time was split between just sleeping in my room and the CinemaCon convention — except for my interview with the cast of Big Mood season 2. My room's big windows and workspace were definitely helpful for having the most successful interview possible. Every morning, the coffee and muffins in the VIP lounge were the perfect way to start my day, especially since the lounge was a shortcut to the rideshare area. Thank you Fontainebleau! (I love a shortcut). The lounge was also a great place to work in between my check out time and my next appointment. I truly felt so glamorous, and so taken care of, at the FBLV. Plus, sinking into the comfortable bed and doing my makeup in the huge bathroom are definitely fond memories. ;)

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Brit + Co may at times review experiences hosted by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.