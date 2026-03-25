Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has arrived just in time to get your bedroom feeling more like a spring oasis rather than a winter hibernation den. There are thousands of price drops part of the sale, but we sifted through the top deals to find the pieces actually worth the investment. From cooling sheet sets to adjustable pillows and cozy blankets to duvet covers, these seven standout finds are definitely worth checking out before the sale ends on March 31 to hit 'reset' on your space.

Shop our top 7 bedding refresh finds from the Amazon Big Spring Sale below!

Amazon Coop Home Goods Cool+ Cut-Out Adjustable Pillow This pillow boasts a cutout shape for superior head, neck, and shoulder support. Not only is it ergonomically designed, it's also adjustable—you can easily access its gel-infused memory foam and microfiber filling, adding or removing it for your optimal sleep situation. Usually $119, it's now on sale for $95.20 for a limited time.

Amazon Cozy Earth Bubble Cuddle Blanket Shoppers gave this cuddly blanket 4.8 out of 5 stars for its luxurious, soft, fluffy, and warm feel. It's a true investment item if you're looking to ditch the cheapy blankets for something that will actually keep you warm and cuddled up—and look high-end while doing it. It comes in three chic neutral colors to match whatever space you plan to put it in, plus it's machine washable for added ease. Usually $305, it's now on sale for $244. "Beyond obsessed," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It makes me so happy."

Amazon REST Evercool+ Starter Sheet Set The spring and summer seasons are (unfortunately) sweaty seasons, and if you're not already sleeping on cooling sheets, this set will change your routine for the better. The material they're made of not only keeps temps cool and wicks moisture, but also feels buttery-smooth, ideal for drifting off into when it's hot out. The set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases with the choice to add a top sheet for a wide range of bed sizes. Plus, you can pick from six stunning colors to suit your space. Usually $209, this set (sans top sheet) is now on sale for $156.75.

Amazon Andency Gingham Duvet Cover Set Gingham just feels so right for spring, which is why we're heavily eyeing this duvet cover set that's on sale for 14% off. The fabric is a pre-washed microfiber that makes things super soft and breathable. It's shoppable in several different colors, though only a select few are part of the Big Spring Sale. The set includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases to fit comforter sizes, from twin to king. Usually $43.99 for a king size, it's now on sale for $37.99 for a limited time.

Amazon Brooklinen Lightweight Canadian Down Comforter This comforter is stuffed evenly with premium down clusters and feathers for long-lasting comfort year after year. It boasts a fluffy feel, but is still lightweight and breathable enough to get you through the spring and summer months without waking up in sweat every morning. Usually $299 for a full-queen size, it's now on sale for $239.

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set Of 2 Sleep like you booked a high-end hotel getaway every night with this set of pillows. Soft and plush, these are ideal for those who prefer pillows nowhere near 'firm' territory. Though comfy, they still 'bounce back' so your head and neck are properly supported. Available in several sizes up to 48% off while the Big Spring Sale lasts, this queen duo usually costs $79.99 but is now on sale for $41.97.

Amazon Laura Ashley Queen Sheet Set These sheets feel so Bridgerton-coded, which is only one reason why we love them. Other reasons include their silky-smooth feel, durable cotton fibers, and 49%-off sale price. They come in tons of different floral designs for twin, full, queen, and king beds, too. Usually $89.99, this queen-sized set is now on sale for $45.49.

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