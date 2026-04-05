7 Perfect Weekend Getaways That Feel Like a Full Vacation

If 2025 was about going big, 2026 is all about going often. Enter the era of the 'microcation'—a smarter, more sustainable way to travel that swaps the once-a-year, two-week vacation for a series of three-day escapes that actually fit into real life.

Instead of waiting months for the perfect, extended trip, there's been a shift toward frequent, two- to four-day stays that deliver just as much impact with far less stress and cost. Think long weekends in wine country, a quick reset in the desert, or even a hop, skip and jump across the northern or southern border. The goal is feeling refreshed, inspired, and just a little bit transported.

“Three- or four-day getaways feel more doable a few times a year than a two-week vacation,” says Reneille Velez, travel advisor and founder of GIAN. “Our clients are balancing full lives—busy careers, families, social calendars—so these shorter escapes allow them to step away without completely stepping out.”

Velez points to places like Deer Valley in Park City for a cozy, elevated escape and Cabo San Lucas for a restorative, nature-connected reset.

Here are 7 microcations to reset and book near you!

Historic Stay In Wine Country El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen Sonoma, CA I'm partial here, because I love my hometown. But Sonoma is the perfect long-weekend getaway if you're on the west coast, and you don't even need a car! Stay right on Sonoma’s historic Plaza at El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen, a super charming boutique hotel inside a historic building that dates back 200 years. From playfully modern guest rooms to the incredibly delicious dishes at El Dorado Kitchen that never disappoint (it really is my favorite go-to), led by Executive Chef Armando Navarro, the all-day restaurant celebrates seasonal California cuisine with ingredients sourced from Sonoma County farmers. Dine in or al fresco in their courtyard and don't miss Golden Hour spritzes at the bar!

El Dorado Kitchen Stroll around the Sonoma Plaza for shopping at The Loop, Wildeflower, and Perlé for spring fashion; Chateau Sonoma for your Francophile fix, and your next read at Readers' Books. Grab a scoop or two at Sweet Scoops, homemade ice cream sourced with local ingredients like lemons, peaches, berries, and even wine!

Bartholomew Estate Winery Grab the hotel's cruiser bikes and ride along the nearby Sonoma city bike path that leads to Bartholomew Estate Winery, where you can grab a picnic table and a bottle of wine and enjoy your al fresco lunch from Sonoma's Best nearby. Next door is also California's first winery, Buena Vista Winery, built in 1857. You can also pop by tasting rooms downtown like Auteur Wines and Roche. Before you leave, book a spa day at the love Lodge at Sonoma.

Wellness Reset In The Desert CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa Scottsdale, Arizona Scottsdale has long been known for its restorative desert energy, as well as the highest number of resort spas per capita in the U.S. Stay at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, a serene desert escape that feels both luxurious and down-to-earth, think of it as comfort wellness: the kind of place where you can sip a hot chocolate or cocktail and still feel like you’re doing something good for yourself.

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa Whether you’re all about yoga and hiking or just need to unplug by the pool, this place lets you do wellness your way. Most of the classes are included the price of the hotel, making this an affordable option that's deeply rejuvenating. Think chakra-balancing meditation, floating sound baths (this was my favorite!), and an Uplift Aromatherapy Massage that smells like pure joy. Off the property, head to Kierland Commons shopping district for dinner at one of Arizona’s favorite French restaurants, Zinc Bistro, known for its nostalgic Parisian cafe vibes. Chef Matt Carter’s menu combines classic French dishes with an inventive twist and it did not disappoint. It was one of the best meals we both had ever, including in France! Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert masterpiece, is a must for design lovers — grab headphones for the self-guided audio tour through this stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Historic South on the Coast Photo by Alyssa Rose Charleston, SC Charming, walkable, and so photogenic, Charleston is the perfect destination for a slow-paced long weekend. Stroll the cobblestone streets, where pastel-hued homes and historic row houses are decked out with flower-filled window boxes, overflowing greenery, and dreamy, plant-draped verandas. You can find delicious dining options like French-inspired Felix (loved), Husk (known for its Southern fare), or great-for-brunch Poogan's Porch. Early morning walks along the waterfront are a great way to start the day. Don't miss the chance to visit nearby beaches too, like Sullivan's Island.

Antiquing & Farm-To-Table Weekend The Henson Hudson Valley, NY Just a couple of hours north of NYC, the Hudson Valley delivers the kind of weekend reset that feels straight out of a Nora Ephron movie. The drive alone is part of the adventure—winding along the Hudson River with tree-lined views and storybook towns that practically beg you to pull over. Spend an afternoon antiquing in Hudson, flipping through indie bookstores, or lingering over a perfectly flaky croissant at Le Perche before heading deeper into the Catskills. Once you reach the mountains, everything slows down. Waterfalls, forested trails, and scenic overlooks (don’t miss Kaaterskill Falls) make it easy to trade screen time for fresh air. For your stay, check into a design-forward inn like The Henson, where cozy meets elevated—think creekside dips, infrared sauna sessions, and fireside unwinding. It’s the kind of escape that feels chic, but still grounded in nature.

Big City Art + Architecture Getaway Photo by Steve Cancel Chicago, IL Chicago packs world-class food, architecture, and lakefront views into a super accessible, weekend-friendly format. Architecture fans will love this city where Frank Lloyd Wright left his legacy. Take a breathtaking architectural tour along the Chicago River, shop upscale and mid-range boutiques along the Magnificent Mile, art gaze at one of many museums like The Art Institute of Chicago, and grab a slice of deep dish at Angelo's Stuffed Pizza or Bartoli's in Roscoe Village. Explore Chicago's Hippest Neightborhood Wicker Park too with our local guide.

Like Paris But Closer Getaway Photo by Sehjad Khoja Montreal, Quebec, Canada European energy without the jet lag? Sign me up! Montreal is perfect for a quick international-feeling escape—think cobblestone streets in Old Montreal, café hopping along Mile End, and some of the best food in North America. Wander through the historic charm of Old Port, visit Notre-Dame Basilica for its jaw-dropping interiors, and stop by Jean-Talon Market for local bites. Don’t miss iconic eats like bagels from St-Viateur and poutine from La Banquise, then end the day with a stroll up Mount Royal for skyline views.

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