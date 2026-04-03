There is something undeniably special about the way a great candle or diffuser can completely change the feel of a room. Whether you want your home to smell like a breezy coastal escape, a fresh spring garden, or a chic hotel lobby, the right scent does all the heavy lifting. We rounded up the best candles and diffusers to freshen up your space this season, and most of them will not break the bank (ok, one will, but it’s worth it, promise).

Here are 8 home scents to refresh your home for spring!

Hotel Lobby Candle Racquet Club Candle and Reed Diffuser by Hotel Lobby Candle This brand-new scent from Hotel Lobby Candle is something special, and the company says it’s “inspired by the timeless ritual of resort racquet sports.” The crisp, sophisticated blend of morning dew, mineral mist, vetiver, iced cucumber towels, and blonde woods captures the effortless elegance of an early morning on a sunlit court. It is one of those scents that genuinely transports you. The candle is available for $58 and the reed diffuser for $74, both launching online on April 2.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Conch Shell Candle Pottery Barn's Conch Shell Candle is a stunning statement piece that brings instant coastal charm to any room, all for under $40. It comes in both chambray and white, so it works with just about any decor. It would make a great centerpiece for an outdoor party!

Quince Quince Peony Dusk Candle This candle was practically made for spring. The floral fragrance is fresh and uplifting, with subtle notes of soft suede and amber underneath. Customers love both the scent and the impressively long burn time.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Seasonal Home Scents Sparkling Paloma Diffuser Williams Sonoma is known for quality, and this seasonal diffuser delivers. The packaging is beautiful on its own, but the real star is the scent: blood orange, sparkling mandarin, pink starfruit, goji berry, mango, violet leaf, and sheer musk. Layered, vibrant, and completely addictive. It makes a great housewarming gift too!

Anthropologie Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Spring Yellow Glass Jar Candle The fan-favorite Volcano scent now comes in a cheerful spring yellow jar, available at Anthropologie. The blend of citrus fruit, vanilla, and amber is warm, familiar, and impossible to resist. Mother's Day gift perhaps?

World Market World Market Botanical Hydrangea Hyacinth 3-Wick Scented Candle If you love earthy, garden-fresh scents, this three-wick candle from World Market is the one. The combination of fresh herbs, hydrangea, and pine is grounding and beautifully suited to the season.

Diptyque Diptyque Roses Large Candle This is the splurge on the list, and it earns it. Diptyque describes the scent as "a bouquet of fresh flowers, blooming in deepest winter." For $235, this candle is pure luxury in a jar and absolutely worth splurging on.

Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Springtime in Paris A fruity, floral pick from Bath & Body Works that bottles up the best of the season. Snag it while it is still available.

Looking for more gift ideas? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.