6 Common Foods To Eat If You Need To De-Bloat Fast

Feeling puffy, uncomfortable, or like your stomach just won’t calm down? You’re definitely not alone. Bloating can happen for a million reasons—stress, especially salty meals, hormones, travel—but the right foods can make a surprisingly big difference. Certain common ingredients naturally help soothe digestion, reduce water retention, and keep things moving smoothly.

Ahead, discover 6 everyday foods to eat more of to help you de-bloat and get your gut back on track.

Cup Of Couple / PEXELS 1. Ginger Ginger is a digestive system-soothing food that’s been used for centuries. It’s warming and de-bloating, as its gingerol content relaxes the gastrointestinal tract to help reduce inflammation, gas, and nausea. Getting your ginger in can be as easy as brewing some ginger tea with lemon. More recipes that utilize ginger include stir fries, soups, or even just roasted veggies with fresh ginger.

Lisa From Pexels / PEXELS 2. Peppermint Peppermint is an herb known for its cooling, soothing properties, which can be good to combat inflammation. Peppermint oil contains menthol to help relax your intestinal muscles and ease bloating or cramping. Peppermint tea is the simplest and most effective way to get it in your diet.

Alleksana / PEXELS 3. Bananas Bananas are super rich in potassium, which can help reduce water retention—one of the biggest causes of bloating. Work it into a smoothie, yogurt bowl, or oatmeal to experience the payoff.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS 4. Cucumbers Cucumbers contain a high amount of water and antioxidants to help flush excess sodium out of your system. This helps reduce puffiness and swelling within the digestive tract for relief from bloating. Some recipe ideas include cucumber-infused water, poke bowls, and cucumber salad.

Vlad Chetan / PEXELS 5. Probiotic Yogurt Any fermented dairy is full of beneficial bacteria (probiotics) for your gut. Probiotics support healthy gut flora, improve digestion, and reduce gas buildup when eaten routinely. Yogurt bowls, homemade tzatziki, and yogurt-infused smoothies are all nice and tasty ways to incorporate more probiotics to your diet.

Pixabay / PEXELS 6. Fennel Fennel is a classic digestive aid, though it’s somewhat underrated. It comes with compounds like anethole, which can help relax intestinal muscles and expel gas. Try it in a fennel and citrus salad, roast it with garlic, or buy a simple fennel tea from the store.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy eating tips!