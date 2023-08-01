This Yoga Routine Changed My Life In Ways You Cannot Imagine
I’m just going to say it – I’m a gassy girl! I say that in a truly unashamed way, because I know I’m not alone. Seeing that women are about twice as likely to develop gastrointestinal disruptions than men, you aren’t alone either. As TikTok says, #HotGirlsHaveIBS, and it’s about time we own it.
But still, it’s never pleasant to let one slip when you’re out and about, or are forced to toughen up through those intense, painful bouts of bloating (that I’m sure most of us have experienced at one point or another). After years of eating healthy and gulping down Gas-X and Tums to no avail, I’ve finally found a solution to my less-than-fabulous flatulence: yoga! This routine from Yoga With Bird, 10 Min Yoga To Fart and Poop (listen, It’s never glamorous) has really got things movin’ for me.
How can yoga help with digestion?
Practicing yoga can be truly life-changing. From improving general strength and flexibility to relieving pain and managing day-to-day stress, it’s been the one constant in my ongoing wellness journey. But I never would’ve thought when I first started that yoga could aid in digestion (and eventually relieve gas).
It’s sort of sciencey, but get this: yoga stimulates theparasympathetic nervous system, which inevitably affects your sympathetic nervous system. While the sympathetic nervous system controls your body’s fight or flight response, the parasympathetic nervous system acts as a parent to it, controlling your body’s responses in times of rest. When you’re understress(me too, most times 🤪), these systems can become dysregulated (remember cortisol?) and make you feel… wonky.
These systems are directly connected to the brain via something called the gut-brain axis. When your brain’s dysregulated, your gut is, too. And trust me, I have felt this in indescribable – and perhaps a bit TMI – ways.
Because yoga can reduce stress, increase circulation, and promote physical movement down there, it aids in healthy digestion – or can at least provide some helpful symptom management. There have even been studies in proving yoga’s effectiveness in relieving IBS symptoms!
How Doing Yoga For Digestion Has Helped Me
I’ve felt the greatest changes doing the Yoga With Bird routine when I’m having painful bloating episodes. The fact that her flow is just 10 minutes means I don’t have to set aside a lot of time during the day, or whenever the tummy pains strike. Next time your tummy’s acting up, give yoga a try.
Try This Life-Changing Yoga Routine For Digestion + Bloating
Header photo by Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.