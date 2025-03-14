Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Finally Reunite In Epic ‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer

I already knew Freakier Friday would be even crazier than the first movie (because the only thing that would make me panic more than switching bodies with my mom is having it happen twice), but Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) are in for one wild ride in Freaky Friday 2. Because not only are they experiencing a switch, but Anna's daughter and soon-to-be daughter are caught up in it too. Freaky, indeed.

Here's the hilarious Freakier Friday trailer, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis — and featuring Chappell Roan's "HOTTOGO"!

The 'Freakier Friday' trailer is seeing double. In the Freakier Friday trailer, we see Anna and Tess get their palms read — and when the palm reader sees their life lines have intersected before, and starts teasing they could be in for another adventure, this mother-daughter duo IMMEDIATELY leaves...and then wakes up the next morning in other bodies. But while the first Freaky Friday saw Anna and Tess switch bodies with one another, this time Anna finds herself trapped in her own daughter's (Julia Butters) body, while Tess and Anna's soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons) swap as well. Talk about complicated! I was almost more excited to hear Chappell Roan's "HOTTOGO" than I was about anything else. A perfect song choice if you ask me!

And 'Freakier Friday' sees a lot of familiar faces return. We also get to see Pink Slip reunite in the Freakier Friday trailer! Screenwriter Jordan Weiss teased the band's reunion in our interview for the 2024 rom-com Sweethearts, telling Brit + Co that "I may or may not have gotten to go to set and been around some pink slip energy." "It may or may not have excited my inner child beyond belief because I was a super fan. I was 10 years old when the first movie came out," she continued. "So 20 years later to get to work on the sequel as part of that team was a dream and, you know, don't meet your heroes unless your heroes are Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, In which case they're amazing. Meet your heroes." We also see a glimpse of Manny Jancinto and Chad Michael Murray's Jake pull up for a "sexy grand entrance" on his motorcycle. We'll have to watch Freakier Friday when it hits theaters on August 8, 2025 to see how these ladies will work it out!

