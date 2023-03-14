Lindsay Lohan Announced Her Pregnancy In The Perfect Way
When we think about Lindsay Lohan, one word comes to mind: ICONIC. From taking on career-defining roles like Cady in Mean Girls to bringing Tyra Banks to life in the cult classic Life Size, LiLo can pretty much do it it all (on the big screen, at least). Not to mention her legendary adventures with Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, which pretty much set a new standard for all Y2K girls' nights out.
But when it came to announcing her first pregnancy, Lindsay Lohan had a brilliant beyond brilliant idea: announcing via a "coming soon" baby onesie!
What has Lindsay said about her pregnancy?
When announcing the exciting news, Lindsay also said: "We are blessed and excited!" We can't wait to see Lindsay's little one!
How many children does Lindsay Lohan have?
This will be Lindsay's first child with Badar Shammas. We're already taking bets on baby names!
Is Lindsay Lohan married?
Yes, Lindsay married Bader Shammas in July 2022. He works as a financier in Dubai.
Top image via Hippolyte Petit / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images.
