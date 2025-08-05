As divided as Gen Z can get, one thing unites us all: the early 2000s had some great celebrity crushes. Thanks to rom-coms and teen dramas, we got cuties like Dylan Sprouse and Taylor Lautner (not to mention all of The Sex and the City boyfriends). However, no crush conversation gets as heated as talking about Rory Gilmore's boyfriends. Thankfully, the drama between the characters didn't translate in real life, and as it turns out, two of them were up for the same iconic role.

Keep reading to find out which Gilmore Girls costar almost landed Chad Michael Murray's Freaky Friday character Jake.

Disney/Buena Vista Pictures In Disney's 2003 Freaky Friday, which was led by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan and based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, Chad Michael Murray (who starred as Tristan before he joined One Tree Hill) plays music lover Jake. However, the role was almost played by Jared Padalecki instead. “I went through the typical casting process," he tells Vulture. "I was reading with a bunch of guys. I know one of them was Jared Padalecki. We were buddies and goofed off before the audition." Since Jared went on to be a lead on Supernatural, this casting choice worked out for everyone!

(Left to Right) Jared Padalecki and Alexis Bledel in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Neil Jacobs/Netflix Chad later recalled that director Mark Waters knew he'd be a fit for the role right from the beginning: "He told me, ‘It’s funny. I knew right away from the moment that you started acting in the scene with Lindsay. I could tell just from her reaction to you being in the room.'" Considering Freakier Friday hits theaters this weekend, we get to see Chad Michael Murray reprise his role! "It would be awesome to come back and have Jake come in and reenter the world of mayhem," Chad continued in the interview at the time. "It would only be that much more interesting having Jamie potentially play a grandma or Lindsay playing a mother and Jake entering that world in some weird, bizarre way...I'd be all in." We're all in too, Chad. We're all in, too.

