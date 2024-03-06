The 10 Best Lindsay Lohan Movies To Celebrate The Lohanaissance
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever in her new spring movie Irish Wish. Not only will the movie get you in the mood for St. Patrick's Day rainbow donuts, but it also had me giggling and kicking my feet basically the entire time — rom-coms are back baby! In honor of the new movie, I rounded up the best Lindsay Lohan movies to watch every day until Irish Wish drops on Netflix March 15. These picks are without a doubt Y2K cinema gold, so grab a green cocktail and get watching!
The Best Lindsay Lohan Movies
The Parent Trap — Stream on Disney+
Without a doubt, the best Lindsay Lohan movie of all time is 1998's The Parent Trap. If I could bottle up nostalgia, and just happiness in general, it would be this movie. The Parent Trap set the tone for camp counselor-core, but it's also much more multi-faceted than it looks — it's about family, love, independence, fate, choice. And you can't deny that every '90s girl grew up into one of three aesthetics: an Elizabeth, a Meredith, or a Chessy. Which one are you?!
The Parent Trap is available to stream on Disney+ and stars Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson, Dennis Quaid, Lisa Ann Walter, Elaine Hendrix, and Maggie Wheeler.
Irish Wish — Stream On Netflix March 15
Lindsay Lohan's new spring movie is the perfect rom-com if you ask me. It doesn't take itself too seriously but it actually presents a lot of very important points about going after what you actually want, and speaking up for yourself when the rest of your life is in question. (As someone who can be very timid, I felt CALLED OUT). Ed Speleers and Lindsay Lohan have amazing chemistry, and I need a sequel — and my own girls' trip to Ireland — STAT!
Irish Wish hits Netflix March 15 and stars Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, and Jane Seymour.
Get A Clue — Stream On Disney+
Consider this Spy Kids meets 13 Going on 30. Get A Clue might just be Lindsay's most underrated flick, but it absolutely deserves a spot on the "Best Lindsay Lohan Movies" list. The story follows spoiled Lexy, a NYC high schooler who runs the school newspaper gossip column. But when her work connects to a teacher's disappearance, Lexy and her friends have to get to the bottom of the case before it's too late.
Get A Clue is available to stream on Disney+ and stars Lindsay Lohan, Brenda Song, Ian Gomez, Bug Hall, Al Mukadam, and Amanda Hall.
Mean Girls — Stream On Paramount+
I don't want to even imagine a world without Mean Girls. What would our teen movies look like? What color would we wear on Wednesdays? How would I survive without Reneé Rapp as Regina George? Mean Girls does a nearly impossible job of both creating a caricature of teenage girlhood while also bringing a lot of very-real experiences to the surface, and it's exactly why it's so iconic.
Mean Girls is available to stream on Paramount+. The movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Tina Fey, and Amanda Seyfried.
The Holiday — Stream On Netflix
Okay, you might be thinking, "I didn't know The Holiday was a Lindsay Lohan movie," but I'm referring to the movie *within* the movie. At the beginning, when we meet Cameron Diaz' Amanda, she's cutting a fictional action movie trailer that features Lindsay Lohan and James Franco dodging explosives and running from the bad guys. It makes me want to see Lindsay do more action!
The Holiday is available to stream on Netflix and stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, and (briefly) Lindsay Lohan.
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen — Stream On Disney+
If there is one Lindsay Lohan movie that serves as the foundation for my personality, it's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Lindsay as a passionate theatre kid who lives and breathes her favorite musical artist *and* feels most at home in New York City? Sign me up. "Drama Queen (That Girl)" is still my ultimate pump-up song.
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is available to stream on Disney+ and stars Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, Alison Pill, Eli Marienthal, and Carol Kane.
Freaky Friday — Stream On Disney+
Name a more iconic duo than Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (I don't think you can!). While Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is for the maximalist Manhattanites, Freaky Friday is totally for the grungy gals, and it's still one of the best Disney movies of all time. And pretty soon, we'll have to add another movie to this list because Freaky Friday 2 is coming!
Freaky Friday is available to stream on Disney+ and stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chad Michael Murray.
Life Size
Before there was Barbie, there was Life Size (although, TBH, I would have loved to see Lindsay Lohan in the Barbie movie!). Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan work magic together, and the movie is some of the ultimate 2000s fashion inspo. Plus, "Be A Star" just plays on repeat now. Unfortunately, it's not available to stream but thankfully we have DVD's!
Stream Life Size on Disney+ Now. The movie stars Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks.
Just My Luck — Stream On Tubi
While this Lindsay Lohan movie co-stars The Princess Diaries' Chris Pine, my favorite piece of trivia about the film is that the cover is actually a paparazzi picture. Iconic! Just My Luck has a lot of foundational similarities to Irish Wish, and follows Lindsay's Ashley, who accidentally swap her good luck for Jake's (Chris Pine) bad luck after they kiss at a party.
Just My Luck is on Tubi now, and stars Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine, Samaire Armstrong, Bree Turner, and Missi Pyle.
Falling For Christmas — Stream On Netflix
Even when it's not the holidays, Falling For Christmas is one of the best cozy, comforting, and just-plain-sweet movies you can watch. We get Lindsay Lohan as another rich girl, but this time she loses her memories after a skiing accident — and winds up in the care of Chord Overstreet's Jake at his bed and breakfast. Dreamy!
Stream Falling for Christmas on Netflix anytime of year! The movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez.
