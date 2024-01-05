Here's Your Guide To Every Full Moon In 2024
Full moons tend to captivate the collective, be it based on their innate beauty or astrological impact. They take to the sky at least once a month, arriving in different signs of the zodiac, lighting up the night, and allegedly causing a little bit of chaos. While many have their own opinions about the effects the moon — and especially the full moon — have on us, we can at least predict one thing: when the new moon will happen throughout 2024. Here's what you can expect!
Full Moons For 2024
Photo by Federico Orihuela / PEXELS
- Full Moon in Leo — January 25 at 12:54 p.m. EST
- Full Moon in Virgo — February 24 at 7:30 a.m. EST
- Full Moon in Libra — March 25 at 3 a.m. EST
- Full Moon in Scorpio — April 23 at 7:49 p.m. EST
- Full Moon in Sagittarius — May 23 at 9:53 a.m. EST
- Full Moon in Capricorn — June 21 at 9:08 p.m. EST
- Full Moon in Capricorn — July 21 at 6:17 a.m. EST
- Full Moon in Aquarius — August 19 at 2:26 p.m. EST
- Full Moon in Pisces — September 17 at 10:34 p.m. EST
- Full Moon in Aries — October 17 at 7:26 a.m. EST
- Full Moon in Taurus — November 15 at 4:28 p.m. EST
- Full Moon in Gemini — December 15 at 4:02 a.m. EST
How many supermoons are there in 2024?
Photo by Frank Cone / PEXELS
According to EarthSky, we'll get four supermoons in 2024. You can see them on:
- August 19
- September 17
- October 17
- November 15
Is there a Blue Moon in 2024?
Photo by Mo Eid / PEXELS
Yes, the full moon on August 19 will be a blue moon this year!
What's the significance of a full moon?
Photo by David Besh/ PEXELS
According to Astrologer Lumi Pelinku, full moons "raise our subconscious patterns." This lunar event also is often "a period of release and observation."
What are the phases of the moon?
Photo by Astrofotografias PB / PEXELS
There are eight moon phases, occurring in this order:
- New moon
- Waxing crescent
- First quarter
- Waxing gibbous
- Full moon
- Waning gibbous
- Third quarter
- Waning crescent
